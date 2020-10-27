Chhalaang, is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video, ever since the trailer was made public the excitement and anticipation for the social comedy have taken a stir. The movie’s first track ‘Care Ni Karda’ was released by Amazon and has stolen the show with its upbeat rap style topping everyone’s playlist.

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film is a Luv Films production, presented by Gulshan Kumar & Bhushan Kumar, produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. Chhalaang is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.

Yo-Yo Honey Singh has sung the song ‘Care Ni Karda’ for Chhalaang and started a social media challenge called #CareNiKardaRapChallenge, where he is rapping to the lyrics of the song. Challenging everyone else to do it, the trail has reached these dynamos of Bollywood.

Arjun Kapoor took to his social media and in a unique way did the rap challenge in an emotional version. He wrote, “And here goes my loud acting emotional version of the #CareNiKardaRapChallenge. Thank you @nushrrattbharuccha for nominating me!”

Next on the challenge list is Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, on his social media he posted,”Haan ji! To ye hai my attempt. Thanks to @rajkummar_rao for this! Officially part of the #CareNiKardaRapChallenge. Nominating @reallyswara and @jaideepahlawat. Let the rap game begin 💪 #Chhalaang #ChhalaangOnPrime”

Adding the enthusiasm in the rap, is Varun Sharma taking the challenge. He posted on his social media saying, “Bhai ko rapper bulao ab se 😎 @nushrrattbharuccha ka challenge aur tumhare Gabru ka uspe Chhalaang!! #CareNiKardaRapChallenge

@mesunnysingh ab teri baari!”

This challenge is sure to be the rage until the movie is released. Fans of actor can take up this challenge and get noticed by the actors. The song from Chhalaang catchy and peppy, and with rap being the talk of the town, this one is sure to get you tuning to it.

Composed by Yo-Yo Honey Singh, the song is the most viewed video on youtube.

