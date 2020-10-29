Next month, Abhishek Sharma is all set to provide us with laughter riot in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The comedy-drama stars Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead role. Fans loved the trailer and can’t wait to see The Family Man actor in a completely different role.

Koimoi spoke to Abhishek Sharma and we asked him about casting Manoj Bajpayee in a comedy role. The actor has played lots of characters and after a long time, he will be seen doing comedy. It’s quite rare. The Zoya Factor director answered, “There’s an opportunity for both me and him to do something new. I think when you cast an actor and make them do something that they have not done more, it’s an opportunity for us. It will be appreciated. He’s amazing in the film.”

Everyone is waiting for Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 2. We asked Sharma if he asked any spoilers from season 2 or not. The Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari director revealed he saw the show after working with Manoj. He said, “I saw The Family Man after I working with him. I’m not someone who watches a lot of content on OTT platforms. I heard so many positive reviews about the show. He’s amazing in it. It is expected, the craze for season 2 is expected.”

Abhishek Sharma has worked with some great talents like Ali Zafar, Dulquer Salmaan and now Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee. When asked if he consciously decides to work with different talents, the director shared, “I never restrict my films to actors and casting, I always think of the characters. When other writers are writing, I always say that let’s create a character first then think about casting. Because the characters demanded amazing actors and that’s why we went for this fresh casting. I was not thinking about the actors I’ve already worked with. I was thinking about the characters and what kind of actors will be most suitable. For Madhu Mangal’s character, I knew it’s something that Manoj Bajpayee could only play.”

Meanwhile, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is slated to release on November 13. Also, Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 2 is expected to release by the end of this year.

