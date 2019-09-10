Want to know how successful your favourite star’s filmography is? Check out Koimoi’s Filmometer to get insights of the actors’ success ratio.

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 63.93% (14 + 11 + 7 + 7)/61 x 100

Total ReleasesSuper HitHitPlusAverageFlopLosingOverseas Hits
6114117720226
DeewanaRaju Ban Gaya GentlemanChamatkar
Dil Aashna Hai
DarrBaazigarKing Uncle
Maya Memsaab
Kabhi Haan Kabhi NaaAnjaam
Karan ArjunRam JaaneGudduKaran Arjun
Dilwale Dulhania Le JayengeZamaana DeewanaDilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Oh Darling Yeh Hai India
Trimurti
ArmyEnglish Babu Desi Mem
Chaahat
PardesYes BossKoylaPardes
Dil To Paagal HaiDil To Paagal Hai
Kuch Kuch Hota HaiDuplicateKuch Kuch Hota Hai
Dil Se
Baadshah
MohabbateinJoshPhir Bhi Dil Hai HindustaniMohabbatein
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie GhamOne 2 Ka 4Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Asoka
DevdasHum Tumhare Hain SanamDevdas
Chalte Chalte
Kal Ho Naa HoKal Ho Naa Ho
Veer ZaaraMain Hoon NaYeh Lamhe Judaai Ke
Swades
Paheli
Don: The Chase BeginsKabhi Alvida Na KehnaDon: The Chase Begins
Chak De IndiaKabhi Alvida Na Kehna
Om Shanti OmChak De India
Rab Ne Bana Di JodiOm Shanti Om
BilluRab Ne Bana Di Jodi
My Name Is KhanMy Name Is Khan
Ra. OneRa. One
Don 2Don 2
Jab Tak Hai JaanJab Tak Hai Jaan
Chennai ExpressChennai Express
Happy New YearHappy New Year
DilwaleDilwale
FanFan
Dear ZindagiDear Zindagi
RaeesJab Harry Met SejalRaees
ZeroJab Harry Met Sejal
Zero

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

236 COMMENTS

    • Srk ke fans sirf comments krte he movie dekhne koi nhi jata..from 2010 my name is khan 96 cr . ra one. 118(where r d srks fans?? I thnk they do not afford tickets) don 2 100 , jthj 120 (I lyk d movie but Dnt knw why d collections are low ), chennai 227(I loved d movie but nt d role of srk), happy new year 202 ( with huge budget of 150 cr.) Dilwale 148( failed against bajirao (181)). Fan 84 (first flop after 9 years). Salman khan from 2010 dabbang 100 cr , ready 115cr with budget of 55 cr, bodyguard 145 cr , ett 199cr ( yrfs first 100 cr movie) , dabbang 2 (156 cr) , jai ho 111cr its avg with 70 cr budget not flop, kick 237 (love d movie) bajarangi bhaijaan 320 cr( heart touching profit of 259%) prdp 212 cr budget 110 .. Wait fr sultaan.. I m nt saying shahrukh is bad.. But where r his fans at the tym of movies.. I m talking about fans in india… Gys I lyk shahrukh movies (except fan) I watched them in theatre but Dnt knw why they have low collection with such high tickets and high fan following.. I watch dilwale, happy happy new year at theatre on first day night show with 420 rs ticket.. And I watch first day night show of jai ho in 120rs, kick 240 , bajarangi bhaijaan 180 in same theater… Still d collection is high.. I m nt comparing any one.. I like both only asking question to fans of srk…

  9. koyla, chamatkaar, one two ka four are missing from the list. also major appearances like hay ram, shakti, king uncle are missing

  10. All Time Blockbuster
    Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
    Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

    Mega Blockbuster
    Om Shanti Om

    Blockbuster
    Chak De! India
    Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
    Karan Arjun
    Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

    Super Hit
    Mohabbatein
    Dil To Pagal Hai
    Veer – Zaara
    Darr
    Kal Ho Naa Ho
    Chalte Chalte

    Hit
    Deewana
    Baazigar
    Jab Tak Hai Jaan
    Main Hoon Naa
    Devdas
    Pardes
    Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
    Don 2 – The King Is Back
    My Name Is Khan
    Don – The Chase Begins Again
    Ra. One

    Above Average
    Ram Jaane
    Josh
    Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam
    Yes Boss

    Average
    Koyla
    Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

    Average to Flop
    Paheli

    Below Average to Average
    Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

    Below Average
    Baadshah
    Raju Ban Gaya Gentlemen
    Chamatkar
    Anjaam
    Duplicate

    Flop
    Maya Memsaab
    O Darling Yeh Hai India
    Guddu
    Asoka
    Dil Se
    Chaahat
    Zamaana Deewana
    Hey! Ram
    Dil Aashna Hai
    Swades
    Billu

    Disaster
    Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke
    English Babu Desi Mem
    One 2 Ka 4
    Trimurti
    King Uncle

  13. i like every movie of shahrukh and watch all of them and he is king of romance and specialy in mohabbatien and kal ho na ho and really love him and wish you all the best

  16. No singh is kibg The king is SRK The super star SRK Mining
    S:Super star
    R:Real
    k:King
    ALLAH AP KO OR ZIYADA TRQI DAI AMEEN BUT DON’T FORGET ALLAH OK

  17. This filmo meter should also include the 4 stars of 1983-1993 i.e Sunny deol, Sanjay dutt, Anil Kapoor and jackie Shroff. Its an request to koimoi dept to update the filmo meter of these actors as wel. Thanks.

  20. Why are you biased in favour of SRK. Pardesh,Mohabatein, Chak De, Kal Ho Na Ho and Devdas were only hits; Josh(it is specified as superhit), Kabhi Ha Kabhi Na, Don, My name is Khan and Ra.one were average ; badshah,swadesh and hum tumahre hai sanam were flops

    • Bro i think u have very less knowledge about THE SRK or brand SRK..

      Who said that DON and MNIK were average.. Ra.one might be an average due to its cost..

  21. The King Of Romence “SRK” Fan Club Mardan City Pakistan.

    Bani-o-Markazi Chairman
    Inam Don2

    Chairman
    Taj Uddin

    Markazi Saddar
    Almgir Khan

    Saddar
    Javed Khan

    Genral Sectry
    Shoukat Ali
    &
    Chife Orgnizer
    Diyar Baazigar

    Pakistan Me Ye Shah Rukh Khan Ki Pihly Tanzim Hai.

  28. In 1987 the filmfare awards were got given…or else the best actor award might have won by Jackie shroff for movie ‘KAASH’.

  29. I don’t know how many hits film srk has ,,,,,,,,,or how many flops he hass,,,,,,,but only thing i know is watching his movie make me haappy ,,,,,i enjoy every movement of it,,,follow it in my lyf ,,,,,,,,Thanks shahrukh for that,,,,,,,i am an indian and i proud of it not becoz i am a indian but ,,,,,,,i belong to same country from where shahrukh &sachin belong,,,,

  31. SRK its the king Khan….. No doubt. Stats proves it.
    Overseas hits
    Akshay- 6/80*100=7.5%

    Ajay- 6/75*100= 8%

    Salman- 10/63=15.87%

    Salman is surely better than those both….

    srk overseas hits- 21/42*100=50%

    Hence, the diff

  33. hey guys , we had to talked about only SRK films box office status and comments why u r all quarrel about others starts .
    All khans are best in terms of their capacity , films and stardom

  40. Wrong Verdicts Baazigar is Hit not Average and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is Average not Hit. Swades is Flop not Average and Chamatkar is Below Average not Flop.

  42. Are kaun big director ddlj adi chopra ki first flim thi aur kuch kuch hota hai kjo ki first flim thi samja srk is bb actor*

  44. SRK has class, is loved by all over the world!!! Worldwide Superstar and a great personality!! Shah Rukh Khan is Best!!!!!

  45. srk is the best…he is king of khan nd always…i love srk alot….i want to meet him atleast 1 time in my life…..i m crazy for srk….i love him………..

  49. srk i m ur big fan,i want to meet u 1 time plz tell me can i meet u….plz u meet me atleast 1 time, its my 1st nd last wish to u.. nd its my dream.. i love u alot srk im crazy for u.. plz rply me must if its possible.i m from lucknow city.

  60. Chaahat,Billu,Asoka,Paheli,Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani,
    Dil Se,One 2 Ka 4 ..great movies butt flop i cont beleve this………….

  61. Chaahat, Billu, Asoka, Paheli, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani,
    Dil Se, One 2 Ka 4..great movies butt flop I cont beleve this………….

  65. srk is supercool,he is a great actor,speaker ,presenter,family man,entertainer,businessman,nice hearted.this leads him to richest bollywood actor,largest fan following both in india and abroad.in a nutshell he is the milestone framer for other actors.all this justify his title i.e
    KING OF BOLLYWOOD, KING KHAN

  71. All are comparing SRK with Salman.I don’t want to say that there can’t be comparison.But the fact is ‘Bollywood’s most successful career’ is of Shahrukh Khan which has known by all of us.

  73. I want to make clear to all of you SRK fans that I am not SRK hater. I get happy when I see his films, his acting(mostly romantic). But totally I feel that he is a loser infront of Salman. Okay tell me one thing have you seen any other actor who established himself as a prominent superstar inspite of having so many legal troubles. Have you seen any famous person who is pointed as a murderer, or brat or terrorist. I know your answer is no. I understand SRK started from nothing, and now he is the biggest and he is inspiration for many people in this country, but Salman is Salman. He is inspiration for all those people who have hit the rock bottom after achieving success and again reclaimed their title which is spectacular and that too in his mid 40’s and SRK has never tasted faliure from 2000’s. Also SRK overshows more than sufficent. So infront of Salman SRK seems to be a loser. That is why we are Salman fans.

    • hey mtru,fan of a murderer and big looser of bwood.salman the only actor in bwood who doesn’t know abt acting,even salman say alws that he is not aware of acting,awrd only for BO collections.If you murdered someone and you will face legal issue then that is your problem and slman made that mistake that’s why he faced this.SRK has very less flops then salman and same blockbusters and higher hits then salman.everytime SRK is smiling and making jokes unlike slman who alws show his angry dirty face.and SRK is all time successful in all years,since 1995 13 times highest worldwide grosser 1992,1993,1995,1997,1998,2000,­2001,2002,­2003,2004,2007,2010­,2011 others sallu 1999,2005,2012 amir 1996,2008.2009
      now say who is loser.that’s why SRK has highest fan and globally famous and he didn’t want fans like you very small in quantity and noone knows salman outside country.Ha ha ha…..that’s why we are the fans of king of the badshah of bwood SRK.

    • Salman is not accused but he is an actual murderer & I really doubt the common sense of the people who have any kind of like for salman. But In India, he is treated like king. That’s why India is underdeveloped country

  77. SRK ki hits to chodo bhai flops bhi mujhe blockbuster lagta hai.India mein log aaj kal log sirf south masala films like karte hain jaise cgrade actor salman ki wanted,body guard aur bgrade actor amir ki ghajini aur Raone jaise film ko unlike karte hain.isliye aaj bhi hamara desh undeveloped hai.so sad.jaago INDIANS jaago

  78. Shahrukh is the king but don’t forget that Amir khan is his BAA -P. salman khan-as the name suggests he is the BAKWAS actor of B wood.

  82. mein srk ka film 2 ” 3 ” baar nahi dekhu to maja nahi ata hai becos i m srk fan
    doston ek baat per gor karna donation dena achi baat hai per donetion de kar dintora karna media mein bolna yeh ek bussnis hai bhink human hai to uske tarah bhi karo dintora mat bajao

  83. I dont want to comment more on a looser.Why should I? We Salman fans are looking forward to Jai Ho. Further SRK never got an Oscar, So no way of downgradig Salmans Acting because when he acts then no awards is worth that acting. See Tere Naam, Phir Milenge, Dabangg(Looser SRK cant do that) and wanted. You will understand why he is a super actor(like super man) and SRK will remain a master in Over Acting

    • hey @matru,again you came here loser’s fan.oscar is not made for Indians unless it is used by some hollywood directors like slumdog millionaire.tere naam,phir milenge,dabang are full of overacting by sallu.see MNIK,this is the only one Indian film that directly got oscar nominations without the help of India’s officially entry into oscar like films swades,lagaan,paheli.one thing that SRK always says he is an actor 1st rather then BO collections while sallu says the opposite.shame on you and peoples who causes hits of salman’s 3rd grade south remakes.iske baad bhi kis mooh se ye tu bola ki salman actor hai.

  86. Shame on u sss because u dont know what is an oscar nomination. MNIK was on the reminder list of oscars and getting on reminder list doesn’t mean an oscar nomination. It was the films content that people liked and not SRKs acting. India will get oscar after this century and SRK will never get an oscar for an overacting

    • hey @mtru,1st of all I want to make you clear one thing that salman khan is a murderer.so the peoples of world shame on all sallu fans like you.everybody just give your attention here,one sallu fan teaches what is oscar nomination.If MNIK is in remainder list of oscar,then I think non of a single Indian film would got oscar nominations.so my advise for you just type MNIK on wikipedia,you’ll get all answer.it’s salman who overacted decade after decade,so bollywood only ruled by one man called KING SRK.so you little sallu fans don’t cry so much,sallu raised in 2008 and survive till date due to south dubbing and also other actors besides SRK who never did any south remake.by the way a very good joke,people like MNIKnot because of SRK who seen 99% in the movie by his great acting.no one interests to these types of crapy comments of yours.

    • hey mtru,Iread you comment in salman’s filmography,it’s really a joke of century.you talked about olympic examples.so let me clear you SRK has higher gold,silver,bronze medal than sallu.now you got it.if you didn’t then let me understand you koimoi didn’t make list about ATBB,that salman has only 2 and SRK has 3 including his new film CE which shattered all BO records.I think you’ve a very little knowledge about SRK.you loves salman because of his disgusting fights,ugly body showing.but we love SRK because of his acting which touches billions of hearts which made him the highest fans holder in the world.so he is called KING/BADSHAH.

  87. SRK is a good actor. But he does not have huge fan following like salman khan.

    The name is Dabbang Superstar Salman khan sells all over the globe, even SRK knows that. His own kids are salman fans.

    • now you will say who has highest fan?just search and ask anybody everywhere you will got only one answer THE KING.he is the king having highest fan not only in India but also in world.he is the actor having highest fans in world.so don’t be kidding lol.salman khan only raises and lives and exists due to south remake and disgusting fights.see CE how it broke all record.in overseas,SRK has 7/10 films and his all films collections from 2010-13,higher then salman.which proved he is the king.

    • s r k jaesa koi nahi wo king of badsaha h uske jaesa koi paida nahi huwa h uska ricord tode ga

      ( my ) fvrt ) s r k <

  88. Numero Uno Superstar Salman khan..”

    Salman ne galey lagaya tou Chennai express hit ho gayi….

    For the last 5 yrs Salman khan has been undisputed king of Box office, even Big B commented this.

    • hey @blore boy,really you did amazing jokes!CE is not a hit lol it is an ATBB movie.people demandds now a days only masala movies,that sallu always makes but SRK not.but see how one masala movie like CE broke all records of bollywood.if it happened due to sallu then why salman’s movie would have got such response.you forget SRK he is the king of BO for 20 years,he made 1st ATBB DDLJ among 3khans and wait for another ATBB HAPPY NEW YEAR.bigb never sid that thing abt salman rather he always says one thing that bollywood was,is and will ruled by SRK and bigb after SRK he has highest fans outside India.even salman’s 2 brothers arbaaz,sohail also very much likes SRK as the king of bollywood.SRK’s children doesn’t like salman and amir lol.

    • salman ka baap hai shahrukh thats why he is ruling the industry single handidly for past 20 years atleast better than expressionless baap of yours salman

  89. SSS you have very low IQ even smaller than the size of bacteria. Salman has more ATBB than looser SRK. Salman has 4 ATBB(MPK,HAHK,Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,Dabangg) while SRK has 3 ATBB(KKHH,DDLJ and CE). First confirm and then write. So in all SRK is a looser.

    • hey @matru,your IQ is less than even a virus.why you added K2H2 in sallu’s ATBB list.are you bagging for K2H2 as sallu’s ATBB.if you do that then take it also even sallu did 15 min role in this 3:05 length movie that’s no one remember him or you can just say he had a side role that kajol rejects him due to SRK.also mpk is not the true ATBB according to BOI.in that way sallu has 2 ATBB and SRK has 3.I’m now saying nothing just check the lifilms listed above of SRK and sallu and calculate the %hit and %flop than you will know who is SRK.not only K2H2 you people are also bagging for baghban as sallu’s movie.so by performing on one song and 3minute acting one may became a part of the movie not the leading star.look how dabang is an ATBB but why not dabang2 which seems like totally nonsense.sallu has 1ATBB due to sooraj barjatya and 1ATBB due to abhinab kashyap and remained hits are south copies.so he along with akki,amir are called south dubbing artist not like KING KHAN who never done any south copy.so leaving DDLJ,SRK gave ATBB K2H2 to karan johar as debut director and give another ATBB to rohit shetty while they are not famous like sooraj barjatya and good story maker abhinav.so 1st think you little cry baby then comment.so from all way sallu is the biggest looser.

  90. Salman Khan is a true trendsetter. First when Salman did a familly entertainer film HAHK, SRK followed him with another family entertainer DDLJ. Then Salman Khan did Judwaa, SRK followed him again with Duplicate and Badshah like movies. After this Salman did the shirtless act in Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya and everyone followed him even SRK. Then when Salmans films where getting flopped he started a new trend in the form of Action movies like Wanted. SRK then again followed him with CE. SO all SRK fans keep quiet because there is nothing for you to even murmur about SRK.

    • hey mental @matru salman is the trend setter!what a great joke!family entertainer and double role film already done by amitabh before sallu.who ever watching those 2 of sallu and SRK will say DDLJ and duplicate is far way better than hahk,judwaa.by the way judwaa was a flop.DDLJ is the longest running film(18 year) in the world creating in guiness book of world.also now DDLJ will release in peru and spain.1st SRK gave the 2 hand stretching style that every star done in the film.also in OSO,farah requested to show SRK his 6pack even if SRK doesn’t like that.but that made that film blockbuster while pktdk was only a hit.ask sallu and others can he do film like veer-zaara,DTPH,mohabbatein,chalte chalte,main hoon na which are huge blockbusters.while sallu’s all 2000 love stories are disasters.ok leave that say @matru,what salman does now a days only nonsense south masala copies which are high demand now a days he knows that.that’s why he is continuing this.but look one masala film of SRK CE which is not a south remake broke all records.before sallu’s wanted,london dreams,veer,mamk,yuvraaj all are disasters.would you forget that?sallu is just a king in his home like amir,akki known in India but look SRK he holds highest fans even if he didn’t start his careers in a television serial with family support like salman,amir,hrithik.SRK is the only superstars whose films liked by all generation and having fans start from a kid to an old man.look at that pok and way of speaking of sallu like a gunda mawali and look SRK having a great spoken power and great intelligence.by the way 2matru SRK didn’t earn money like sallu by showing ugly bodies and disgusting fights.If you want to watch a true fight film than watch DON,DON2.you are commenting like a kid.

  91. Just google the phrase – King khan. You will know !
    SRK is the only actor who has got many awards!!! Salman n aamir are still searching for awards..
    SRK is the only actor who can mint 19.5Million USD in overseas collection even with Masala genre!!! He is the King of bollywood who laid the foundation of indian cinema around the world!!

  92. Salman, Amir, Hritick, all famous in a way due to their father’s contribution to the indian cinema . but friends Our King Khan is not only world famous but also the King of Bollywood only n only because of his talent …. he had nobody behind him for support or recommendation like Salman n Amir …. he started his carreer on tv n is now the Badshah of bollywood… nobody can deny from this truth….. so pls accept the fact SRK is n will always remain the king of Bollywood …..

  94. HRITHIK ROSHAN IS THE BEST.. He gives it all of himself when he pulls the trigger.. Hes Mr.Perfect… Now hes setting new trends in Bollywood in terms of B.O Collections… HRITHIK ROSHAN IS THE LORD OF INDIAN CINEMA… Hes the Best of them all and The Brightest.. Proud to have someone so Impeccable in our Indian Cinemas.. Let him do both Commercial And, Meaningful or Good Cinema.. The world would love to see him in both to their fullest.. SALUTE TO THE LORD…..

    • hey @arnab,1st thing I have to see you SRK is best.just check SRK and hr’s filmography you’ll realise.SRK is the one due to which the world’s people know bollywood.also your HRITHIK in JD said SRK as his preceptor.don’t forget SRK’s contribution to krrish3.everywhere on t.v,media you had listened they talk sallu,amir,hrithik but no one said only SHAHRUKH rather saying KING KHAN/BADSHAH OF BOLLYWOOD SRK.we also likes hrithik.but don’t say he is the biggest.also krrish3 only can make fool Indians by showing them xman/superman mix not the overseas like sallu’s masala movies.bcos SRK is that man who can earn 20millionUSD in overseas even with a masala movie.so no wonder big films like krrish3 and dhoom3 surpass CE.so just take a breath all of you when KING will return with DON3,RA ONE2,DHOOM4/5.acting main baap hai woh hr ka samjha.

    • hey shabbir get the hell out of here.I know you may the one fan of that murderer underacting salman and mental overacting amir.but you know what bollywood’s most famous failure bonding is salman-amir bond.SRK’s success over 20 year gave a huge destruction to this bond.still this bond struggles now a days a lot following SRK with a belief to get success to work with YRF and they got it by ETT and waiting for dhoom3.but they didn’t know this that this

      • abe woh sss….. tere id me hi shahrukh ki be izzati hai be…. Suvvar Sala Shahruk, sala atak atak ke bolta hai….. kiran bolna sikha pahle tere super duper huper cheater shahruk ko…. amir ke nazdeek bhi mat aaneka…. samjha na… chal tere shah rukh ko bol amir khan ke same date per ek movie release karne ko bol… face to face aane ko bol na…

        • Abe @michal,perfaketionist tingu mind stopped midget pagal ka fan chal bhag yahan se.pehle thik se bolna sikha tingu ko hamesha bolta hai AA!AA!AAILA!OH TERI.LOL.tingu amir sabse bada cheater hai hamesha story chun chun ke,soch soch ke,tum logon ko saal bhar wait karake film release karta hai,itna sochta hai jitna aadmi apni family planning bhi nahi karta ho. to janta hain na SRK most films diwali pe release karte hain to bol jake tingu ko.next year 2014 diwali main HNY release hoga to bol jake tingu ko hai dum to release kare pk ko.suna hai ki tingu aur koi 1-2 south remake karega.kya class hai tingu ka?aur oos tingu ke fans akar yahan bolte hain ki CE crap hai,kamse kam wo cheapest south remake ghajini se lakh guna acha hain.samjha teri tingu amir,sallu sab south remake pe jeete hain,SRK ne ek movie 3idiots kya chod di tum log to sar par chadh gaye,dekhte hain dhoom3 kitna kamati hain christmas holiday main release ho kar.lol.
          JO JEETA WOHI SRK SIR
          JO HARA WOHY SALLU AUR AMIR

        • abe @michal,tingu midget ka fan.SRK 2-3 movie main thoda ruk ke bole thay,lekin real life main dekh tingu kaise bolta hai aur SRK kaise bolte hain.SRK bolenge to to tingu ki phat jayegi isliye aaj bhi AA!AA!AAILA!OH TERI! bol raha hain.pehle jake tingu ki dimag ki ilaz kara.nahi to ghajini2 ban jayegi.lol.

    • hey shabbir get the hell out of here.I know you may the one fan of that murderer underacting salman and mental overacting amir.but you know what bollywood’s most famous failure bonding is salman-amir bond.SRK’s success over 20 year gave a huge destruction to this bond.still this bond struggles now a days a lot following SRK with a belief to get success to work with YRF and they got it by ETT and waiting for dhoom3.but they didn’t know that YRF and DP exists only due to SRK.unlikkely these bond started their career with a huge film background support of their fathers got 1st films as main leading hero roles unlike Mr.SRK who started his careers from t.v serials and initially got supporting role in films like deewans,darr.still people like that supporting actor than the leading actor.that much intensity of acting from his dialogue and eyes only seen after BIGB.he is the 1st hero loved by the audience even did a negative role that can’t still done by their opponent bond salman-amir.that’s why he is the king of bollywood and BO over 20 years and ruled btown single handedly both in domestic and overseas.also gave less %flop and high %hit than the rival bond.that’s why he has highest fans in the world.his historic film DDLJ is the world’s longest running film joined in guiness book of world now is going to release in peru.such a huge salute to this undisputed emperor Mr.SHAH RUKH KHAN.

  97. i wont go any where…now a days any big budget movie can make 150-200 crores..he is king only for their fans..he may come from a non filmi background by licking ass of the filmi persons…he was on top for a short while in the late nineties but in the last decade or so he hardly did any watchable movie except Chak de India..he is beaten hands down by aamir and salman in the box office records and soon to be defeated by hrithik..he is a waste now jus like his wasted movies like RA1..hahahahaha

    • abe shabirg,kyun hans raha hai theek se dekhdekh hrithikg 3idiots ki worldwide collection ko chun nahi sakta to tu CE ki baat bhulja.koi nahi aur tingug,sallug kitna kamatey hain main dekhta hoon.theek se dekh shabbirg,CE ki overseas collection hai 19.7millionUSD.to phir overseas people crap k3 kyun nahi dekh rahe hain.raone2 jab niklega woh k3 ko phad dega.picture abhi baki hai mere dushmano.

      • how much your paid to write son sense here??paid fan get lost…what srk did special to bollywood nothing..before him rajesh khanna and dharmaendra also became suerstars winning contest over thousand participants..anyone speak of them becoz thy dont anyone to write crap

    • abe @shabbirg,thoda tera papa’s boy dugu,murderer salman,tingug midget aa!aa!aaila!oh teri! mindstopper ki filmography dekh le phir dant dikhayega.overseas walon ne hrithikg ko thappad marke apni aukat dikha diya,isliye k3 ki overseas collection Ra one se bhi kam hai.tum thode bewkuf Indian crap k3(super man/xman)dubbing nahi to woh tingu amirg aur murderer sallug ki remake ke liye hi paida hue ho.ek baat yaad rakh tu apne desh main sabhi naam kamate hain lekin jiske wajah se world bollywood ko jantae hain wo hai KING SRK.aise hi naam nahi diya gaya hai nahi to unka naam bhi koi perfaketionist,murderer or papa’s boy hota.tere hisaab se SRK bura actor hain lekin jab comparison kiya jaata hain to sabhi actor ko SRK ke saath hi compare kiya jaata hain.ek chota sa example deta hoon,tu pehle sallug,amirg,duggug ki filmography ki saari comments ko mila do woh SRK ki filmography ki comment se kam hoga.amig-sallug bond jab kuch nahi kar payi to ye duggug kaun hai.lol.

    • lol @shabbir,ro rahe to salmang aur amirg 20 saal se.abhi tak unke ansu sukha nahi hain.jabse CE release hua tabse een logon ki neend haram ho gayi hai aur example hai tu jaise rota hua aaya hain yahan.pehle papa’s boy 3idiots ko beat kare phir CE ke bare main soch.ro raha hai to dugu jo itni badi film se bhi SRK ki itni choti film ko nahi beat kar payi aur CE ki overseas collection aur worldwide collection dekh kar krrish3 ki phat gayi.Ra one2 jab niklega tumhari halat dekhne layak hogi.

  100. I agree with Sss that SRK does romantic scenes better than Salman. But can he do a role of Salman in wanted, Dabangg, Tere Naam. My answer would be no he cant do. If he goes to beat a villan it appears as unrealistic. Everyone assumes how can such a thin person beat such a strong one. Salmans ETT had earned 198 crore when value of rupee was 55 and SRKs CE earned 226 when it was 62-68. And he further increased the ticket prices. Not only this he also put a Rajnikanth song in his film. What for? Cheapest publicity to catch Rajnikanth fans. This means he doesnt have a fan following to rely on. So I consider Salman Khan a great man and a greater superstar than SRK.

    • ek baat yaad rakhna shahrukh salman se bahtar star hai selfmade actor educated man ipl team and what you want to say ask salman does he have this

    • SRK is infinite times a better actor than Salman or anyone else in this industry. He has led every role to perfection. See My Name Is Khan, Swadesh, Veer-Zaara, Chak De… I guess you should see his every film. Then you will also have to acknowledge that SRK is the Best Actor in this world.

  101. @matru,I didn’t know what India’s people actually wants?a south remake masala film.tell me how can jackie chan beat 25 peoples in his movies even he is so thin and short.if really want one well fight film then watch DON2 which is unlike bg,dabang,dabang2,ready like south Indian films,the hero about to touch the villain the villain blown in the air.is that the realistic scene that salman in his films.ok tell one film of the superstar salman that had eraned more than 10million USD ever.I knew the answer no.but look at SRK who earned 20million USD even with a masala film which is not south remakeno doubt he is the KING OF ROMANCE,but simultaneously he proved himself the best villain hero,best social acting,the best fighter,dancer,even now a comedian.basically he is the KING OF ACTING.look at salman’s fighting seems lika\e joke his body is totally inflexible he just touches the villain after that villain blown in the air,but peoples like you are idiots who thought a thinner person can’t fight even though he is so flexible in fight actions and stunts.unlike ett,in which all stunts and fights are done by stunts man which replaced later by salman in the film unlike SRK who jumped from the tallest building in DON2 of his known.check this salman fans about your fake 3rd class south Indian dubbing artist to which the world didn’t know yet except India’s some slum area people also you should be proud to be the fan of a murderer @matru,common cheers up.

  102. jai ho will be big flop of 2014. film make 120 crore ,and budget of film is more then 100 crore.real king is srk that is true.no onr matchhim.2nd is aamir.salman nver do as srk do in devdas,veer zara,darr,kuch kuch hota hai,chak de india,chennai express etc

  103. I started laughing after reading SSS review (I believe the name spells SUCKSSSSSSSSSSS). This fellow is so much frustrated after reading my comment that he/she or whatever( may be an impotent which I believe it should be) called me an idiot. This fellow doesn’t have guts to bear my words. I have seen many fools like SSS who just bark all the time without knowing the ground reality. You all see and hear news everyday, but 50% is reality and 50% is bullshit, and I think all of you know that. Black buck case against Salman Khan is declared as pile of untruths, and still this fool SSS calls Salman a murderer. I think he believes that he was with Salman in the Cruiser and SSS knows everything about Salman . WTF. So I want to give advice to SSS that he should stop barking and dont be a judge. After clarifying this I want SSS to stop praising SRK. If Salman films are south remakes then SRK films are International remakes. From Sleepless in Seattel to Ocean Eleven to Mission Impossible to making Don 2 to Superstar SRK has came a long way. So I will not fight like SSS here but just advice him again to to see the ground reality first and then talk rubbish about others.

  105. Srk is the best……. amir hmesha copy or k movie bnata h kbi Hollywood to kbi Tamil movies copy krta h…….Salman ko actor kehna actors Ki beizti h………..srk both bras star actor h

  106. I Dnt Think About That Srk Is Weak Actor Than salman!! Srk Salman Se Jyada Perfect hein Ye Srk Ke Es Chart Ne Open Kar Diya Hein To Sallu Aur Mr.Perfecsinilst Ke FAns Krepya Door Rahe Srk Se Nahi To Aisi Padegi Kick Ki …Fir To Samajh Hi Lo

  110. Dont compare SRK Salman, Salman ko acting ghanta bhi nahi ati kuch nai bus thoda sa ROKE dikha ne ko kaho aisa rota hain jaise ke bakri pukarti ho LOL…..hehehehehehe

  114. Srk the best actor in bollywood.Shahrukh 20 saal se superhit movie kar raha he.Aur sallu 3 saal se ghanke movie kya kar raha hai toh sab sallu sallu kar raha hai.Dont compare sallu with king SRK.

  117. SRK Has more than 21 hits or above. Here are the lists 1)K3G 2)KKHH 3)MNIK 4)DDLJ 5)KANK 6)Veer Zaara 7)Devdas 8)OSO 9)CE 10)Mohabatein 11)KHNH 12)RNBDJ 13)Don 14)Don 2 15)DTPH 16)JTHJ 17)MHN 18)RA.One 19)CDI 20)Paheli 21)Chalte-Chalte 22)Asoka 23)Dil Se. Some other films like Darr, Pardes, Karan Arjun etc are chance to get HIT status. PLEASE UPDATE

  118. Aj sab srk s compaire karne lage warna srk k aaspas bhi koi nahi tha aur bhai dinesh RAONE is hit domesticlly and overseas worldwide salman wanted se pahle kaha tha malum hai? uske fan bhi nahi jante k kis film m kaan kiya tha copy paste karke item song kar k aj line m khda huwa hai SHAHRUKH Legend hai

  123. Srk is a self made actor, a loyal husband, a caring father and a true role model for all common people who want to achieve big in life

  125. Ek Bina maa baap ka ldka….Dehli jaisi “Raftar-city”… mumbai me Platforms pe sota tha aur 10-20 rupye udhar le kr Studios jata tha….Vo Hindustan k Top most 50 Richest persons me se ek hain aur usne jo b kmaya h Vo khud ki mehnt, dedication, aur Khud k Kaam k lea pagalpan se kmaye h….Ab uske baad log uss insan k bare me kuch ulta-pulta keh rahe h to Shame on u poor minded peoples….grow up guyz…!!
    No words to you our KiNG…Hats off…to you SRK SIR …#Respect

  126. guyz if you check the overseas column then since kabhi khushi kabhi gham all his films are blockbuster overseas apart from chalte chalte, Swades and paheli.

  129. Out of 17 flops in list max are before DDLJ, whereas amir and salman hv continued to give flops after becoming superstar

  132. hey…..srk….is best……I like….srk……king khan………usiki…..team KKR. …bhi……my…..favorite…. he…..

  135. He is an Idiot Actor, I don’t like him even a little bit.
    He don’t act as other like Aamir, Hrithik etc
    They are the show stoppers.
    He is just getting hipe because of yashraj production which made him big star.

    • Dear Aditi, I think you lack some knowledge. SRK is not hyped due to yrf production. Even Mr yash chopra was thankful to SRK as at that time SRK’s hit helped his production house to come out of huge loan which he was not able to recover due to back to back flops of yrf production.

  136. I agree have many good actors,but SRK really have magic and special.and he can not only romance.he can do drama,action,comedy….He is so hardworking.so good as person..when i see his movies somehow i see not only different charackter…its like i see different actor..even in his romantic stories he is different with is ladies and have different chremistry with all of them in special way…I dont understand people when said he is the same.are they .crazy or talk of somebody else ?he is really defination of acting class.intelegence,sof smart and witty..if others are bollywood stars…SRK is Global Mega Star in World no only in Bollywood .He is trully King of Bollywood who dont need to have only blockbusters to be loved and succesfull.even his hatters knows that and because of that they are so jealous…but who cares about them…he is important even for them :P

  138. North or South
    ……………..East Or West……………..
    …………..SRK is the Best………………..

  143. Srk the looser
    All time looser khan
    He looks like a constipated patient
    All srk fans lick the dirt of my shoes
    SALMAN BHAI FOREVA

  150. look SRK have more international hit than any one else ,thats an achievement……true fact is SRK is International Icon……Salam domestic Icon………AAmir in the middle……

  154. The greatest superstar of the Indian film industry ever. If you still doubt search on google “Biggest movie star on earth” or “Biggest movie star on the planet”. He has also most success rate in overseas ie 6/10 biggest overseas blockbuster in his account.

  160. srk filmography foolest actor of bollywood starting from his career his first blocbuster DDLJ story of the movie kajol was engadge at the end of the movie srk get his love after this movie here is the list of same story movie lets reveals , DTPHAI ,KKHHAI ,YBOSS ,PARDES ,CCHALTE ,VEERZAARA ,OSHANTIO & CEXPRESS ,apart from all that this movie are superhit because of all Srk foolest fan.

  162. hey,bro’s king khan never be a failure actor as salmaan khan.he is king of bollywood and badshah of indian film.he is only one actor who won international award at the age of 48th.ok,so don’t blame him.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here