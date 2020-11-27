Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur is a heartthrob for sure. The actor had 3 releases this year – Malang, Sadak 2 and Ludo. Except for Sadak 2, both the films received rave reviews from critics and the audience. A lot of his fans are currently drooling over his charming performance in Anurag Basu’s latest release.

A few days ago, the actor celebrated his 35th birthday. On the special occasion of his birthday, the Aashiqui 2 actor announced his new action thriller. His next film is titled as ‘OM – The Battle Within’. Now, the actor has opened up on receiving criticism for Sadak 2 and more.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s Sadak 2 received a lot of criticism and backlash. However, the actor is unbothered by them as he doesn’t read them. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, the Ludo actor said, “Personally, I don’t take all the criticism in and that is my method. I kind of don’t really read very much at all. I am very technologically challenged so I don’t have social media other than Instagram. I am not on any of that other stuff which is incessantly giving you that information. I honestly didn’t read any of it and hear any of it. I did hear about some of it but quite honestly it was a lot like as if it didn’t happen for me.”

The actor shared how ignoring things helped him. “Some situations are just out of control. Even a film is out of your control once you have done it. There is nothing that I am going to achieve by hemming and hawing about it when there is nothing I can do. The case of the last film ignorance was bliss for me,” stated Aditya Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile, talking about OM – The Battle Within, he stars alongside Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi in it. Kapil Verma will direct the film which will be produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan. The film is expected to go on floor in December and is expected to hit theatre screens in the second half of 2021.

