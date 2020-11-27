Shah Rukh Khan is the bonafide king of romance. The good thing is that the title is not just restricted to his professional life, but personal too. The superstar married his wife Gauri Khan in 1991 and has been blessed with 3 children – Suhana, AbRam and Aryan. But do you know he once pranked his wife’s family asking her to wear a burqa in front of them? Below is all the scoop you need.

Back in 1991, interfaith marriage was a huge deal, especially when it was about a Hindu and Muslim wedding. Same was the scenario with Gauri’s extended family, who kept wondering about their daughter’s fate post marriage with SRK. And when the Pathan actor pulled off a prank on the same, nobody could keep calm!

Shah Rukh Khan narrated the entire incident during Farida Jalal’s talk show. He shared, “I remember when their whole family, old fashioned people, I respect them all and respect their beliefs but at that time, in that old-fashioned reception, all of them were sitting there when I came in at 1:15, whispering “Hmmm.. He’s a Muslim boy. Hmm.. Will he change the girl’s name? Will she (Gauri) become a Muslim?”

Sharing how the relatives were in an intense discussion about the same, Shah Rukh Khan continued, “They were all talking in Punjabi. So, I looked at the time and said, ‘OK Gauri, put on your burqa and let’s read the namaaz now.’ The whole family stared at us wondering if I had already changed her religion already. So I told them, ‘From now on she will wear a burqa all the time, she won’t ever leave the house and her name will be changed to Ayesha and she will be like this.’”

The entire incident did come across as a lesson to many about how every religion should be respected and that love has no bounds!

Well, we truly agree that love has no bounds every time we look at Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan. May they continue their dreamy love story lasts till eternity.

