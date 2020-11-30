David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan has been one of the most awaited films of 2020. The comedy film couldn’t hit cinemas due to pandemic but it’s all set to end the year on a high note. The trailer of the film released recently and it confirmed that it will directly release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25.

Prime Video India on its official Instagram channel recently did a Coolie No 1 and Mirzapur 2 crossover post and it’s giving us splits.

Those who have watched the trailer of Coolie No 1 trailer know how funny the ATM call scene is. Prime Video India’s Instagram team has now connected that ATM (Ambani, Trump & Modi) to Mirzapur’s (Akhanda, Tyagi & Munna). Take a look at the crossover meme below and enjoy.

Isn’t that hilarious?

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has revealed the ‘main brief’ which was given to him by his father and Director David Dhawan during the shooting of his upcoming film Coolie No 1.

Varun took to his official Instagram account on Sunday sharing photographs with David Dhawan from the sets of the film.

The actor wrote, “Conviction was the main brief of the Director while doing every scene in #COOLIENO1. For some reason whenever I’m listening to a scene in my head I take off to this imaginary land… Woke up with a big smile today all because of the amount of love I received yesterday.”

Varun Dhawan’s social media post comes a day after the release of the trailer of Coolie No 1. Coolie No 1 is a remake of the 1995 original film of the same name that David Dhawan made with actors Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The new film, also featuring ace comedians Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever, is the 45th directorial venture of David Dhawan.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates related to Coolie No 1.

