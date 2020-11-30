This morning, we brought you the news that Aashiqui fame, actor Rahul Roy had suffered a brain stroke while shooting for a project in Kargil. The actor, who became an overnight sensation, is currently hospitalised in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. The actor is now in the ICU and is reportedly responding well to the treatment.

Many actors and co-stars of Rahul have taken to social media to wish him good health and a speedy recovery. The latest doing so is acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

Sharing his experience working with Rahul Roy, Hansal Mehta tweeted, “#RahulRoy and I worked together in the first time I ever directed anything outside Khana Khazana. It was a music video for @ZeeMusicCompany in 1994. He was ever graceful and kind. Worked with a total newcomer then and trusted him. Get well soon Rahul.”

#RahulRoy and I worked together in the first time I ever directed anything outside Khana Khazana. It was a music video for @ZeeMusicCompany in 1994. He was ever graceful and kind. Worked with a total newcomer then and trusted him. Get well soon Rahul. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 30, 2020

Talking about Rahul Roy’s health, the 52-year-old actor was shooting in Kargil for his upcoming film, LAC – Live the Battle. It has been reported that the extreme weather conditions in Kargil are what contributed to the actor suffering a brain stroke. Rahul was rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and bought to Mumbai for treatment.

LAC: Live The Battle is directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta and features Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkani.

Talking about Rahul Roy, the actor became an overnight star after featuring in the Mahesh Bhatt directed Aashiqui. Rahul also starred in other ‘90s films like Junoon, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee and more.

After being away from the limelight for years, the actor was seen on television in the first season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Rahul Roy emerged as the winner of the show that aired in 2006.

We at Koimoi wish Rahul Roy a speedy recovery.

