Amazon Prime Video and Abhishek Bachchan is all geared up to get you going Kabaddi Kabaddi with is upcoming sports docu-series Sons of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers. A documentary that is unscripted, raw, unfiltered in the players, coaches and management lives in the franchise.

In a recent press conference, Owner of the team, Abhishek Bachchan shares this ‘personal touch’ that involved in the name ‘Jaipur Pink Panthers’, he says, “AB shares, “Jaipur Pink Panthers has a very personal touch with me. Whatever work I do in life, I feel it should have a personal connect. When I was little, my father used to call me out saying ‘Tiger’ then after a few years I thought even I should call him something as an answer. One day when he came back home from shooting, he asked me ‘How are you tiger? I replied,’ I am fine Panther. How are you?’ and I was 4-5 years old then.”

Abhishek Bachchan added, “Since then it became like a fun thing, he used to call me Tiger, I used to call him Panther. If there was an animal that we wanted to choose, I was sure that it was Panther because that is how I used to call me father. Pink is my daughter, Aaradhya’s favorite colour. So I thought that Pink and Panther would be nice. My wife Aishwarya has worked in the film Pink Panther 2 with Steve Martin, so that’s a connect to Aishwarya. Jaipur was the city, Aishwarya and I came together in, so that’s why Jaipur. If you see, our Pink Panther has blue-green eyes which are the same as my wife’s. So there is a personal connect to everything about Jaipur Pink Panthers.”

Sharing this connect that he found ’embarrassing’ has actually struck a chord in our hearts as we all are in awe. The series is produced by BBC Studios India and directed by two-time BAFTA Scotland Winner Alex Gale, following Jaipur Pink Panthers through their journey in Season 7 of Pro Kabaddi League.

Abhishek Bachchan’s The Sons Of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers are set for Le Panga! on December 4. The Amazon Original Series will launch in over 200 countries and territories exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

