Deepika Padukone is one A-lister Bollywood actress who started the conversation around depression in India. After she opened up about the dark phase in her life many other celebs got the courage of opening up.

As Deepika recovered from depression after an intense battle, she started The Live Love Laugh Foundation to remove the stigma around mental health and help others struggling with mental issues.

Though Deepika Padukone is now out of the depression phase and leading a happy life, she is scared of it resurfacing. Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, DP opened up about the same and said, “It’s a constant thing. There is always the fear of it resurfacing. For me, my mental health is something that I have to its daily maintenance. It’s like my physical health. I am not someone who… I don’t workout or go to gym or do something because I have a role or because I have to prepare for something. For me, physical health is a part of my lifestyle and so it’s the same with mental health as well. And I would never want to go back to that dark space again. So, for me, maintaining my mental health is a daily thing, it’s a part of my lifestyle.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently revealed that she feels humbled to play a part in the Indian contribution to global space technology and innovation as an investor.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Deepika spoke of the startup she has invested in, and congratulated the company for winning a National Startup Award.

The Bengaluru-based startup has been working on technology and innovation in the space industry.

“Congratulations to @BellatrixAero on winning the National Award! I am truly humbled and honoured to be able to play a small part in India’s contribution to global space technology and innovation as an investor and well wisher. #JaiHind,” Deepika Padukone wrote about the firm, Bellatrix Aerospace.

On the film front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. Her upcoming films include ’83 & Shakun Batra’s next. Are you looking forward to her upcoming films? Let us know in the comments section.

