Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is sending out happy vibes while soaking in the sun in the hills.

Advertisement

The actor took to Instagram to share some pictures from the hills.

Advertisement

Shahid gave a glimpse of his Sunday morning breakfast view, which was all about hills and greenery. The actor also shared some selfies with the sun shining bright on his face. He wore a black furry hoodie to keep himself warm.

“Good morning…happy vibes all the time every time,” Shahid Kapoor wrote with the picture.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Some are close-up pictures which he shared while writing,”Soaking the sun”. In the videos on his Instagram Story, Shahid shared his breakfast view.

On the work front, Shahid is super-busy with his upcoming film “Jersey“.

Shahid’s upcoming sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish. Till now, the film has been shot in Uttarakhand and Chandigarh.

Must Read: Karan Johar Is Finally Back With The Toodles Series Ft. Roohi & Yash; We Bet You Don’t Want To Miss Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube