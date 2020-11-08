Actor Shahid Kapoor is super-busy these days, immersed in preparation for his upcoming film, Jersey. The actor on Saturday shared a moment from his preparatory mode on social media.

In Shahid’s new Instagram image, he is seen in a cricket field, holding a bat.

“#Jersey prep.. De dhana dhan,” Shahid Kapoor captioned his posted.

Shahid Kapoor can be seen sporting an all-black attire. With Black coloured Tee, black shorts and black glares, he sure does raise the temperature on the cricket field. With a bat pressed under his left arm, the actor seems to be getting ready to bat. We just cannot wait to see him in Jersey.

Shahid’s upcoming sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish.

Last month, the actor and his co-actor Mrunal Thakur completed the Uttarakhand schedule of the film. Shahid Kapoor had then thanked the state government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the pandemic.

Before shooting in Uttarakhand, the team had shot in Chandigarh.

