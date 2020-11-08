Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory at the 46th US presidential election is being celebrated all over the globe. While many from Hollywood and Bollywood as well have lauded the big win, actor Kangana Ranaut has a rather sarcastic take at it. Kangana has criticised Biden and backed Harris in her tweet and below is all that the actor has to say about the same.

Kangana has been very vocal ever since she joined Twitter recently. After taking digs at various people and criticising them for their moves, Kangana has finally found a target in Joe Biden. In her latest tweet after Joe and Kamala’s win, she did the same.

In her tweet, Kangana Ranaut shared Kamala Harris’ video and called Joe Biden ‘Gajni Biden’. She even went on to say that he won’t last more than a year. She went on to say that Harris will run the show and called her victory a historic day.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Not sure about Gajni Biden who’s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won’t last more than a year, clearly Kamal Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day.”

Meanwhile, the tweet has not gone down well with the netizens who are calling her out for the derogatory statement. A user reacted, “Please do not comment on Americas politics when you don’t understand the sentiments of people like us who ACTUALLY live here. Gajini not a good adjective to a sincere man trying to heal the country.. Know his history and the travails he has faced including loss of family etc.”

Another wrote, “First of all she is not Kamal her name is Kamala and he is not Gajni he is Joe. Don’t stoop to the level of elementary school bullying/ mocking tactics. You are better than this.”

What is your take on Kangana Ranaut’s remark about Joe Biden? Let us know in the comments section below.

