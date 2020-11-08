Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar have been closest buddies in BTown since decades now. It was in DDLJ that they both worked together for the first time and then Karan marked his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which had the superstar in lead. Following that Karan’s every film as a director had SRK in a lead or in a cameo except Student Of The Year.

So it’s tough to believe when Karan Johar says that there was a time when he used to think that Shah Rukh Khan overacts. Isn’t it?

In his book, An Unsuitable Boy KJo has recalled that in the very early 90s, Aamir Khan used to be his favourite and he didn’t like SRK. Karan even shared how he used to have passionate fights about the same with his best friend and now Dharma Production’s CEO Apoorva Mehta who liked Shah Rukh Khan so much.

“Shah Rukh came in 1991, and I wasn’t a fan of his at all. Ironically, I liked him the least. But Apoorva (Mehta, Karan’s friend and now Dharma Productions’ CEO) did. I was Team Aamir and he was Team Shah Rukh. There were girls who were obsessed with Shah Rukh and there were people like me who were mad about Aamir.” said Karan Johar in his memoir.

He further explained, “I was not a Shah Rukh Khan fan because I thought he overacted. I didn’t like him in Deewana. And Apoorva used to say: ‘Aamir is so boring, what do you like about him?’ We had these fights about Aamir and Shah Rukh as if they were our relatives and we had to take up cudgels on their behalf. They were very passionate fights.”

Now that’s a huge revelation. Isn’t it?

Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar together have been a huge director-actor duo. Their Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a huge hit back in 1998 and then they came back together with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001 which proved to be even bigger. The film broke several major records and proved to be one of the epic family dramas of Bollywood history. Later, Karan & SRK also did films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan. Shah also did a guest appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which was immensely loved by the fans.

