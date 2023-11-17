David Beckham is currently in India and is having a fun time with many Bollywood celebrities. After watching the India VS New Zealand match in Mumbai, the footballer partied with many celebs from the Hindi film industry at Sonam Kapoor’s house. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Arjun Kapoor shared pictures with the ace footballer. Now, a video has surfaced on the web where David can be seen interacting with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and talking about various aspects of his life including his Netflix documentary Beckham.

Sara interviewed David Beckham at the Meta office in Mumbai today, November 16. Speaking to the actress, David revealed many aspects of his life and also told fans the reason behind doing the famous Netflix documentary. A video from their interaction has gone viral on social media.

Telling Sara about the reason behind doing the documentary, the David Beckham explained that it was very hard for him to talk about his life and career but the only reason he did it, was for his family. He said that he wanted his family to have something that they can look at and be proud of. The ace footballer also revealed that it took him 2.5 years to shoot for the documentary once everything was in place. Beckham also told Sara that it took him 7-8 years after his retirement to talk about his career and life with the public.

Further talking about his wife Victoria and her comment on his Netflix documentary, David Beckham said that neither his wife nor he knew what the other person shot for the documentary film. He said, “I did a documentary with Victoria where she talked about being working class (laughs)… but the thing about that scene was that we were filming and Victoria never watched the stuff that I did and I didn’t watch what she did. So, I took my headphones on and I knew the stuff that she was going to say but then I felt that ‘this is my moment’ and it was quite a funny moment.”

Watch the video shared on X here:

it's insane how #SaraAliKhan can converse soo eloquently, both in English and Hindi. She got this confident, graceful, super intellectual and impactful demeanour, which always brings her out as a much better and wiser person than all others in the race. pic.twitter.com/wtXGx4KQMb — sakt` (@SarTikFied) November 16, 2023

For the uninitiated, Victoria’s comment about the Beckham family being ‘working class’ went viral and fans were furious.

Looks like David is having a fun time in India, exploring and chatting!

Must Read: Jenna Ortega (21) Blasts Hollywood’s Unrealistic Beauty Standards; Courteney Cox To Charlize Theron – 5 Actresses Who Previously Slammed The Industry!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News