Kanye West has been making headlines ever since the rapper began his European vacation months ago. His outings with his wife, Bianca Censori, turned many heads as they came under fire for their racy outfits. When the duo returned a few weeks back, they were spotted by a fan in New York City, who slipped a note to Ye asking him for his autograph. But, it did not turn out to be a pleasant experience for the fan. If you are wondering if it is true, let’s find out.

Kanye and Bianca were in Europe for a few months as they were reportedly vacationing. Throughout their vacation, Bianca wore some see-through catsuits that caught the internet’s attention. Ye was no way behind as he angered Italian residents after revealing his bum on a boat ride.

As Kanye West and Bianca returned to the US, they were spotted spending time with his children, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. An Instagram user named Christoscomedy shared a video that had a few snaps of a man clad in an all-black outfit who sat in a Starbucks outlet. The user claimed that he was later joined by Bianca and supported his argument that nobody recognized them.

The video continued as the user mentioned that he did not want to disturb the Donda rapper and slid him a note asking for his autograph. He wrote, “Hey Ye, I love your music but did not want to bother you and make a fuss. Can you please sign my note book? All the love, Chris.” He added a box and labeled it, “Sighn in here.” He got a response from Kanye West that read, “U not slick with ya pictures, ugly a** dragon Ball Z shirt too. Spelled “sign” w*f ur like 30 bro.” Watch the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Tos (@christoscomedy)

While many netizens reacted to the clip and laughed at the alleged Kanye’s handwriting. One of them wrote, “That message proves its Kanye more than the pics,” while another wrote, “U better frame that.”

Well, many wondered about the authenticity of the reel, and some even claimed that it was fake. As one asked, “Wait- is this actually real???” the user responded with a cryptic message and wrote, “reality is subjective.” This means that the reel might be made up and an edited one.

Many also mentioned that the user often shares funny videos that are not real. One wrote, “I that is an easy Halloween cosplay. You just have to use a black t-shirt as a sky mask.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Top Gun: Maverick Fame Glen Powell Says It Felt “Disorienting & Unfair” As He Breaks Silence On His Dating Rumors With ‘Anyone But You’ Co-Star Sydney Sweeney

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News