Kim Kardashian Defends Tristan Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian Confronts Him For Cheating On Khloe

The drama in the Kardashian-Jenner household never settles down. The ongoing discussion among the Kardashian-Jenner sisters is about Tristan Thompson and how he is addressing his cheating scandals when he was in a long-term relationship with Khloe Kardashian. While Kourtney Kardashian has openly revealed what she thinks of Tristan and even confronted him, let’s understand what the other sisters, including Kim Kardashian think of the NBA player.

Tristan and Khloe began dating in 2016 and, since then, were in an on-again-off-again relationship. Throughout their relationship, he cheated on her multiple times, even days before their daughter True was born. In December 2021, it was revealed that the basketball player fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, while he and Khloe were secretly pregnant.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about what he thought about Tristan Thompson. As Tristan visited the Poosh founder with Khloe, she confronted him.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney was seemingly protective of her baby sister and even slammed Tristan for cheating on Khloe. She assured Tristan Thompson that she was not judging him for his actions or was angry with him and only wanted to understand why he cheated on her sister. When Kourtney cross-questioned him, the NBA player was left speechless and the former said, “I don’t think you deserve Khloe, or the actions that you’ve done are something she’s deserved.”

Kylie Jenner

Thompson also had a conversation with Kylie Jenner, as it was her former BFF Jordyn Woods, with whom he cheated on Khloe Kardashian in 2019. Tristan apologized for his actions and for putting Kylie in a problematic situation. In the Hulu show, the Khy founder reacted to Thompson’s confession and said, “You have such a good heart and good energy, and to know you is to love you. So, it is confusing.” She added, “It’s just hard to forgive the things that you did to Khloe, but I want to move on from that.”

Kim Kardashian

Kim shared a close bond with Tristan Thompson and, on several occasions, defended his actions. During the show, she mentioned that she wants to hate him for his cheating scandals, but he also has a decent side to him. Kim mentioned that Tristan has been a good father to his kids and also a good uncle to her children that she shares with Kanye West.

Kendall Jenner

While Kendall Jenner did not react to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal recently, she was surely angry with him when she found out about his wrongdoings. In one scene of The Kardashians, she said, “[Tristan] was encouraging Khloe to go forward with this while [he] knew that that was also happening. It’s almost like he wanted to trap her.”

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian went through a difficult time every time Tristan was caught cheating on her. However, they still share a close bond because of their kids. They even shared the same roof for some time as Khloe let her former boyfriend to move in with her, but she is certain that she doe not want to get back together with him. She said that she will never forget what Tristan did to her and added, “But I’m so proud that I’m able to be kind and mature and show my children that Mommy and Daddy can co-exist and be co-parents, and I’m able to be here for him when he’s in his time of need.”

