The Kardashian-Jenner family and their ad campaigns have always been a topic of discussion among netizens. While Kim Kardashian’s Beyond Meat ad, in which she did not even take a bite from her burger, was criticized widely across the internet last year, Kylie Jenner was trolled even before that. The youngest Jenner sister once posed for a toothbrush advertisement. While the setting was right, one thing that was missing from the ad was her teeth. Here’s how netizens reacted to it.

Kylie is the youngest one in the Kardashian-Jenner family. She grew to fame with her sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, and her mother, Kris Jenner, via their reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. From a young age, Kylie became an entrepreneur and began collaborating with brands.

Almost three years ago, Kylie Jenner did a toothbrush ad and posted it on her social media. In no time, the ad garnered a lot of attention and had fans trolling her for a silly mistake. In the picture shared by Kylie, she could be seen posing in an all-white ensemble before a mirror. She sported an all-glammed-up makeup and styled her hair in a sleek ponytail. Sharing the picture, the Khy founder wrote, “No matter how crazy my mornings get, I have to take two minutes with my BURST brush. Ad. I love that it makes my teeth squeaky clean.

One “weird” thing that fans noticed in the ad was that Kylie was not showing her teeth. Moreover, one had to zoom in to notice that she is holding a toothbrush in her hand, placed on the counter. The ad gave birth to a Reddit thread where users discussed how bizarre the ad looked.

A Reddit user wrote, “Guarantee that from now on, every toothbrush company will have in their influencer contracts that teeth must be shown. This is honestly one of the weirder ads a KarJenner has done simply bc of this issue,” while another added that Kylie must be thinking, “I dressed white, like a tooth.”

A third user mentioned how Kylie Jenner must have charged a hefty amount from the company for the ad and wrote, “Sad thing is, this company probably paid Kylie more than I get paid in one year of work!”

“I had to look for the toothbrush I thought that was a curling iron or st,” wrote a fourth one.

Another user wrote, “She can’t ever be normal lol.”

