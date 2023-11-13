Megan Fox is multi-talented and there is no doubt about that. Apart from acting and modeling, she is also into poetry and recently released her experience with boys in her book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems. Throughout her life, the actress has had many close and romantic encounters with men, and she is not shying away from talking about them now. In her latest appearance on a talk show, Fox revealed that she fell in love with every co-star she worked with. Let’s read what else she said about that.

Fox has been in the industry for over two decades now. She began with a role in the 2001 film Holiday In The Sun, but her breakthrough came with the role as Mikaela Banes in Transformers in 2007. Since then, she has been known for her flexibility in bringing different characters to life and her exceptional fashion sense.

Megan Fox is currently happily engaged to Machine Gun Kelly. Despite the alleged troubles in their paradise, the two have seemingly overcome them and are again shelling out major couple goals. While the two reportedly fell for each other after they met on the sets of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, MGK is not the first co-star with whom the actress fell in love.

During her recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Megan Fox revealed that she fell with every co-star when she was younger. Talking about her past relationships, she revealed, “When I was young, I was really rebellious and wild and was always running away to fall in love with a new love, every co-star.” The Jennifer’s Body actress added that she for more of a “free spirit” during that time and said, “I was addicted to falling in love, and I think I probably hurt a lot of people in that process too, because a lot of people have been in love with me and I did not respect or honor that.”

Well, things changed after she had her kids with her now ex-husband Brian Austin Green. The actress shares Noah, Bodhi, and Jouney with Green. Megan added that she became selfless after the birth of her first child and called it a “major part of my soul’s journey.”

