The Hunger Games’ prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, is set somewhere 64 years before Katniss’s (Jennifer Lawrence) story could unfurl, as we have seen in the original The Hunger Games movies. The film is about to be released in India on November 17, 2023, but it has been receiving backlash and criticism for having a record-breaking run-time of all the movies in the franchise.

Apparently, The Hunger Games prequel has 2 hours and 37 minutes of run-time. And now, the director of the franchise, Francis Lawrence, came up with his defense mechanism and said that he couldn’t care less about the run-time as he thought it was necessary. Scroll ahead to find out what he said.

Francis Lawrence, in an interview with GamesRadar+, talked about how he has learned the hard way by putting out two movies during the Mockingjay phase as he was mocked for it. He said, “I did not want to split them into two; we got too much heat splitting Mockingjay into two previously. So I was like, “I don’t care if this movie is long; we’re going to do one satisfying movie that has a clear beginning, middle, and an end.”

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on the book by Suzanne Collins and is among one of the longest novels in The Hunger Games series, with 517 pages. Even though it wasn’t Francis Lawrence’s decision to take whether the movie was to be made as a standalone flick and not into two parts, he was not even a big fan of doing it. And given the page numbers of the novel, the film has rightly followed.

Here’s a look back at all the movies of the franchise and their run-times:

For the unversed, The Hunger Games has a run-time of 2h 22m, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire is 2h 26m. On the one hand, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 has 2h 3m run-time and on the other, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 is 2h 17m. Now, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has recorded the longest one with 2h 37 m.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes stars Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, and others in pivotal roles. Are you excited to see the prequel of Jennifer Lawrence’s Hunger Games story?

