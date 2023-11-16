After a lot of waiting, the Madame Web trailer has finally been released, and we got to see what might happen to Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in the 2-minute 53-second video clip. While the actress duo kept us intrigued till the last second in the trailer, here’s how netizens are reacting to it. Scroll ahead and read further!

A spin-off of Spider-Man, Sony released the first trailer of Madame Web, where a new string of young superwomen gets introduced in a strong form. The story revolves around Cassandra Webb (played by Dakota), who is a paramedic by profession, but in the process of saving someone, she encounters death, which leaves her with the ability to predict the future.

While she doesn’t understand what is happening, seeing a person in her head named Ezekiel Sims killing three girls makes her feel the danger. The trailer doesn’t tell which universe they are in, but the video teased the women – Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor), and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced) who are destined to be with Cassandra (Dakota Johnson) as various spider-themed heroes like the Marvel comics.

The official account of Marvel shared the trailer with a caption that read, “Her web connects them all. #MadameWeb is coming soon exclusively to movie theaters.” Check it out here from X:

Her web connects them all. 🕸 #MadameWeb is coming soon exclusively to movie theaters. pic.twitter.com/8g4mdZXi7j — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 15, 2023

While we have been waiting with much anticipation to know what Madame Web’s about, now that the trailer is out, netizens are still dicey about the Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney starrer. The video clip received a mixed response from the audience. There has been a huge bunch of people who are rooting for the superwomen team.

One wrote, “Our Spidey Senses are tingling – you have our attention.” While another penned, “Madame Web can literally be the perfect way for us to see a lot of live-action spider-men again.”

A few have been hoping to see Andrew Garfield (who played Spider-Man in one of the franchises) lurking somewhere. “Praying we somehow see Andrew in this,” commented one. “I hope that Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man will appear in the credit scenes according to some rumor,” shared another Twitter user.

“Dakota and Sydney. I’m watching,” wrote another fan with fire emojis. While one of them said, “It’s definitely a new idea, it seems very interesting. I’m actually liking more than I thought I would.”

But that’s just the positive ones. A few bashed Sony and the cast for putting out such a ‘lame’ concept. One joked, “Shoulda been Spider-Ma’am.” Another commented, “This looks like a YouTube fan film, are you serious Sony?!”

Well, whatever the reactions are pouring in, the trailer served ‘Girl Boss’ vibes for sure. Are you excited to watch Madame Web?

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney starring Madame Web, is going to hit the theaters on February 16, 2024 (USA).

