A million hearts beat when we take Kartik Aaryan’s name, true, isn’t it? He has become the new heartthrob of the nation and enjoys a huge fan following. Well, the actor has developed a new look during this lockdown period, and we think it is winning hearts.

The number of likes Kartik is receiving on his latest Instagram post is proof that fans are loving his new look. Well, Instagram also thinks that the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor looks similar to a Hollywood star. Find out who it is in this story.

In a snapshot Kartik Aaryan posted on Instagram, he flaunts long hair and a beard. Sun rays falling on his face complete the impact of the image.”Let the eyes do the talking,” Kartik wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 285K likes on the photo-sharing website. Check out the post below:

Kartik Aryan’s fans were quick to find a similarity between his look and the look of Hollywood star Keanu Reeves. Did you also find a striking resemblance between the two? Well, one fan commented, “Keanu Reeves called, he wants his matrix look back.” Another user went on to express his wish to see the actor in John Wick 4. Check out the comments below:

Kartik’s Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar wrote on the comment section: “And the HAIR.”

Kartik Aaryan’s new look, where he’s seen with long hair and in a beefy avatar, has grabbed eyeballs and has got his fans anxious. This actor and his sweet gestures always win hearts nationwide.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has resumed work after seven long months. For the unversed, the actor turned muse for ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s show. The designer joined hands with Mijwan Welfare Association, and the actor instantly agreed to collaborate with this special event.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. What do you think about his new look? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

