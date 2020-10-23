Kartik Aaryan To Star In Ram Madhvani's Thriller Inspired By A Korean Classic?

Kartik Aaryan is on roll now. The actor, who entertained his fans with coronavirus raps, and goofy interactions on social media, has now turned his attention to a different genre. He has previously entertained us with his breezy romance films.

As per reports, Love Aajkal 2 actor will now team up with Neerja fame director Ram Madhvani for his next. The film will be a thriller, which will go on floors in the first week of December. Currently, the film is under pre-production stage.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan’s next film will be a nail-biting thriller. The film will be shot within 45 to 50 days starting in December. Thereafter, he will return to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in February 2021. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Kiara Advani.

As per the reports, the actor is a big fan of Madhvani’s hijack drama Neerja (2016). He has been in talks with the director for over a year and both had discussed a few ideas. Kartik gave his nod to the thriller since he has not attempted the genre so far.

While fans are excited to see him in a new genre, Kartik Aaryan was recently spotted at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show. If reports from mid-day are to believed, the actor’s new hairstyle is part of his look for the project. The publication also quoted a source, “Kartik has begun prepping for the film. Though he was initially waiting for the COVID-19 curve to flatten before stepping out for work, he eventually decided to resume work with this project. After wrapping up this movie, he will return to the universe of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in February 2021.”

Ram Madhvani recently directed a web series Aarya, which marked Sushmita Sen’s comeback. The show received rave reviews from everyone.

On the other Kartik, will also be seen as an action avatar for a film to be helmed by ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ director Om Raut. Earlier this year, reports stated that the film will be in 3D and backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The untitled film is expected to be shot in multiple locations in India and various locations abroad.

