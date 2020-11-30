Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are one of the most good looking and adorable couples of B-Town. They are one of the most papped couples and we love their joint outings and the mushy gestures for each other.

The lovely couple also frequently shares adorable moments with fans on Instagram.

Rohman Shawl recently shared a story on his Instagram which is now making the headlines. He has inked Sushmita Sen’s name on his arm. Along with the tattoo, he wrote, “The ink isn’t permanent. The love is. #Rohmance”.

We are not crying, you are. Rohman just got his girlfriend’s (Sushmita Sen) name inked on his arm, and our boyfriends wouldn’t even call back. Ugh!

Having said that, we are really happy for these two lovebirds. Sushmita Sen often shares lovely pictures of boyfriend Rohman with her two daughters Renee and Alisah. Those photos are a testimony of their strong bond.

The Main Hoon Na actress has been dating Rohman for quite some time now. They went public with their relationship in 2018 when Sush shared the picture of them posing in front of the Taj Mahal. The picture was captioned, “Not getting married yet, Rohman’cing life absolutely.”

Talking about their love story in an interview, Sushmita Sen had revealed that Rohman slided into her Instagram DMs one day, and that’s how their fairytale journey began. “I didn’t know that he would turn out to be a very evolved person for someone 15 years younger. Shallows don’t work for me, it has to have depth. It has been beautiful. Me, him, my kids, we make a team. I am not one of those romantics who believe I need a man to complete me and I need this and that. I never felt like that in my life. Thank God for it because I believe only two-piece can make romance. Half and half don’t make a romance,” she said.

We are really happy for Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl and may their undying love only grow bigger and stronger with each passing day.

