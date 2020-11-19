Sushmita Sen has been away from films for a while now, however, she has been in the headlines for dating model Rohman Shawl and their displays of affection on social media. Two years ago, the Miss Universe 1994 fell in love with her 15-years-younger and since then her life has got a different meaning altogether.

Reportedly, Sushmita and Rohman met at a fashion show and hit it off instantly. Soon the two started seeing each other. On July 28, the couple celebrated their two years of togetherness. The 45-year-old actress also opened up about dating someone with an age difference of 15 years.

During an interview with Zoom TV, Sushmita Sen recalled how she had spotted him in her Instagram DM a few years ago. She said, “I didn’t know that he would turn out to be a very evolved person for someone 15 years younger. Shallows don’t work for me, it has to have depth. It has been beautiful. Me, him, my kids, we make a tea.”

The actress further shared her views on companionship. She said, “I am not one of those romantics who believe I need a man to complete me and I need this and that. I never felt like that in my life. Thank God for it because I believe only two-piece can make romance. Half and half don’t make a romance.”

Sushmita Sen is a single mother to two daughters Renee and Alisah. While Renee is all set for her acting debut, Alisah is still in school. Sushmita is quite active on Instagram, where she regularly shares videos and photos of Rohman Shawl joining Renee for her music sessions and helping out Alisah with her school studies.

Since 2018, Rohman Shawl has often made appearances. The two attended Diwali Parties together for the first time that year and trended a great deal after their trip to the Taj Mahal together. The same year, Sushmita also addressed rumours surrounding her wedding with Rohman. She clarified in an Instagram post that she is dating him and not getting married yet. She wrote, “Not getting married yet, Rohman’cing life absolutely.”

Sushmita Sen also shared a few pictures on Instagram that showed a glimpse at how she celebrated her birthday. Sharing the pictures, she captioned, #aboutlastnight 😄❤️💋 My Maa , Alisah & Renee brought in my birthday with this soaring feeling!!!😄💃🏻🌈 Its good to know THIS is how old they think I am!!! 😅💋👏 Thank you for the avalanche of love, wishes & blessings you all have been showering on me…what a beautiful birthday I am having!!🤗❤️😍😇💃🏻 I looooooove you guys!!! #duggadugga #gratitude #birthdaygirl 😁❤️🥂🎂🌈

What do you think about Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl’s love story? Let us know in the comments.

