The much-awaited The Crown season 4 has been released and is currently streaming on Netflix. Just like millions of users are binge-watching the latest season megastar Amitabh Bachchan too seems to be watching the critically acclaimed series. He seems to be all praises for this OTT original content.

Advertisement

Big B regularly shares his daily experiences on his blog, where he mentioned watching this series and simply being overwhelmed with it. The megastar also mentioned about the elements which thoroughly impressed him and thus making it irresistible to stop watching it.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan in his blog post praised the performances of all the actors in the series and the excellent writing, power of the English language and its pronunciation, history, tradition and so on. He wrote, “AND the CROWN in all its glory continues .. what performances .. what writing .. and what a learning on the English language pronunciations .. custom, tradition, ceremony, history, opinions, monarchy … all rolled into one absolutely ‘cannot stop watching’ experience.”

The fourth season of the Netflix original The Crown focuses on the life of late Princess Diana and her rapport with the Royal family.

Big B also took to Twitter to share a dialogue from the series, which stated that one can’t be everything to everyone and remain true to themselves. He tweeted, “T 3724 – ” You can’t be everything to everyone and still be true to ourselves ” a dialogue from the Tv serial CROWN, where PM Harold Wilson speaking to the Queen says this to her ..”

T 3724 – ” You cant be everything to everyone and still be true to ourselves ” ~ a dialogue from the Tv serial CROWN, where PM Harold Wilson speaking to the Queen says this to her .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 17, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the celebrated TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12. Apart from KBC, he will be seen in Ajay Devgn directorial Mayday, which will go on floors in December. Recently, Rakul Preet Singh has also joined the cast of the film, wherein she will play the role of a pilot.

Rakul took to Twitter to share the news with her fans. She wrote, “Can’t express how thrilled I am to be on board ( literally ) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir . @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff.”

Must Read: Ishaan Khatter Opens Up On His Journey In Bollywood: “I Think The Expectation Of Fans Is A Blessing & Privilege”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube