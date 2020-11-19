A special screening of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which is the first Hindi film to release on the big screen after re-opening of theatres, was held here on Wednesday for Mumbai cops and their families.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the comedy stars Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles.

“It’s a film we made to put a smile on people’s faces and right now, no one needs these smiles as much as those who’ve worked through the ordeal of the pandemic every day when we have been comfortably locked in our home,” said the director.

“We can’t ever repay what they’ve done for us but the least we can do is to get smiles on their faces, so we invited men from the police force and their families to watch the film today,” he added.

The film released on November 15. After 8 months of the shutdown, a new film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari has been released in Indian cinemas and it seems the fans are not missing the opportunity.

The film starring Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee & Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently trending on Twitter because fans who are watching it in cinemas are sharing the updates. It’s quite a happy moment for cinema lovers as those days are coming back when people used to share their movie tickets, screen recordings from cinemas on social media and all things that boost a cineholic’s spirit.

Diljit Dosanjh himself started as he shared a video clip of public review of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The 11-second clip shows how excited people are to be back in cinemas and how much are they liking the film.

Meanwhile, the director of SPMB, Abhishek Sharma spoke about why the film needed a theatrical release. He said the film is for community viewing and for families out to enjoy together.

“Movies like this are family experiences and that was the whole idea of making this film. This is for community viewing and for families to enjoy together. I am glad that the film is releasing in theatres,” he told IANS.

