Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam talks of self-love in her new social media post, flaunting a perfectly sculpted frame.

Advertisement

The picture, posted on Instagram, shows Elli in a lacy white brassiere paired with army print shorts. Her back is towards the camera and she turns flash to smile.

Advertisement

“Remember to Love yourself,” Elli AvrRam wrote to fans, with a long list of tags such as #fitness, #healthylifestyle, #embrace#love, #yourself, #stayfit, #happy#grateful, #humble, #live, #laugh, #be#beautiful, #authentic, #you#ElliAvrRam, and #yourstruly”.

Elli had recently shared a stunning throwback photograph while soaking in the Maldives sun. She posted the picture on Instagram. In the image, she looks beautiful as she lies sunbathing, dressed in a pristine white lace bodycon. She completed her look by tying up her copper-red hair into two buns.

Elli has been wooing her fans with her stunning pictures on social media lately. With every new picture, the actress raises the temperature a little bit more. She is quite popular on Social Media and fans want to see more of the glamorous actress’ pictures.

Elli AvrRam will soon be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled With You. On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri’s Malang earlier this year.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Moves To Hyderabad For Thalaivi Shooting; Says “Thank You The Himalayas For Giving Me Shelter In Testing Times”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube