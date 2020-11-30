Bollywood actors and friendships go hand in hand. There have been so many Jai-Veeru inspired friendships in the Bollywood industry including the three Khans i.e. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

All the three Khan’s have had a fair share of frenemies in Bollywood and now share a great bond with each other. There was a time when Aamir used to Blog every day and would share his thoughts with the world.

This one time, the Dangal actor wrote something and suddenly grabbed the attention of all the Shah Rukh Khan fans. “I’m sitting under a tree, on the edge of a valley, approximately 5000 feet above sea level… Ammi, Ira and Junaid are by my side and we are in the middle of one of our favourite board games. Shahrukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more can I ask for?”, Aamir Khan wrote.

This didn’t end there, Aamir Khan called out SRK for calling himself the ‘Biggest brand’ and said, “If an artist is really No. 1, he will never call himself that. Only those who are not No. 1 feel the need to proclaim their top status. Has Lata Mangeshkar or Amitabh Bachchan ever called themselves No. 1?”

Aamir further added, “I had absolutely no intention of kicking Shah Rukh off his pedestal. Though I have to say, I don’t think, he ever was on it. In my opinion, the actor who I really look up to is Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. He is someone who’s work I really liked, a fantastic actor and the kind of stardom Mr. Bachchan has seen, none of us can ever hope to see.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan was recently shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. it’s a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ iconic ‘Forrest Gump’. And Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand has been on a ‘Sanyas’ ever since Zero failed at the box office.

Although if the rumours suggest, the superstar is shooting for YRF’s Pathan and has been spotted at the studios secretly a few times. An official announcement is yet to be made though.

