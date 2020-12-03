Singer-actor Aditya Narayan on Wednesday posted an Instagram video giving a glimpse of the wedding ceremony with Shweta Agarwal. For an uber-glam effect, the video has been edited to feature Amitabh Bachchan!

The wedding between Aditya and his Shaapit co-star Shweta Agarwal had happened on Tuesday night, and a day later the young groom shared a video of the two getting married. It ended with a meme, which featured Amitabh‘s clip from a film. He can be heard saying: “They have done it. Our boys have reached.”

Aditya captioned the post: “Video edit courtesy idiot best friend Anupam Saroj, featuring GOAT Amitabh Bachchan.”

While good wishes and congratulations poured in for Aditya Narayan and Shweta

Aditya also posted a photo of the newly-married couple where they can be seen lovingly looking at each other and smiling.

Aditya Narayan let the pic do all the talking as he posted it without a caption, and just used a couple with heart emoji to describe it.

Meanwhile, Aditya Narayan in a conversation with Times Of India, expressed his happiness over wedding Shweta Agarwal. He said, “It feels surreal that Shweta and I are finally married now. It feels like a dream, which has come true. I can’t imagine spending my life with anyone else, but Shweta. She has helped me become a better version of myself, she is someone with whom I can be myself.”

Aditya also shared how happy he was to see father Udit Narayan dance at his wedding. “Keeping COVID-19 restrictions in mind, we had to settle for a small wedding. My parents are really happy. It was nice to see my father dancing at the wedding,” he shared.

