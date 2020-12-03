Himanshi Khurana who is currently shooting for her upcoming project in Dubai was recently seen engaging in a cold war on Twitter with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut whose tweets were all about opposing the farmers riots on the capital borders. The Bigg Boss 13 beauty came out in support of the farmer’s protesting at Delhi borders, on social media. She tweeted all about their struggles and their rights.

Khurana clearly stated in her social media post, “#kisaanmajdoorektazindabad Sarkan te rahe koi hor …….duty kre koi hor te siyast chle kite hor Dono hi apni roti lai lar rahe” which means, “The government says something else, duty is done by someone else and law states something else. Everyone are fighting for their bread and butter.”

On a recent tweet of actress Kangana Ranaut on farmer’s protest, Himanshi Khurana opposed her tweet stating, “Chalo abb difference nahi raha aap mein aur Bollywood mein..kyuki aapke according aapke saath galat hua tha toh aap zyada connect kar pati farmers se.. chahe vo galat ya sahi but ye sab dictatorship se kam nai.”

Himanshi Khurana continued as she slammed Kangana Ranaut writing, “Agar is in buzurg aurat ne paise lie hai bheed me shamil hone k ………. app ne kitne paise lie Sarkar ko defend krne ke ….. @KanganaTeam.”

Kangana Ranaut, with no revert on Himanshi’s tweet, blocked her on social media. Himanshi herself took to her social media handle to share the news. “Wohhhh. Krta block,” reacted Khurana.

Check out Himanshi Khurana’s post below:

We wonder if others who spoke against Kangana Ranaut like Prince Narula have been blocked too?

