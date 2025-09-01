The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Liam being quite determined to reunite his family and convince Hope to get back with him and their daughter Beth. Meanwhile, Carter was ready to elope with Hope and expressed his desire to happily marry her as soon as he possibly can.

From returns and reprimands to conflicted feelings and heart to hearts, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from this week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles people.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, September 1, 2025

The first episode of the week features Will and Electra expressing their love and deciding that tonight is the moment they’ve been waiting for. But is Will going to be able to fully commit with so much guilt in his heart? Meanwhile, Sheila attempts to talk sense into Luna, but will it work? And then there is the Liam, Hope, and Carter love triangle which is actively heating up now.

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

When Thomas returns excited for Taylor and Ridge’s upcoming nuptials, what reunions are about to happen? Irked, Thomas confronts Brooke about trying to steal Ridge away. Will she give him some answers? Up next, Li continues to hide Luna and reprimands her for her reckless behavior. Is this even going to make any difference with how selfish and stubborn Luna is?

Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Katie has a heart-to-heart with her sister Brooke, telling her she needs to come clean to Taylor. Will she convince Brooke? A battle between father and son, Ridge and Thomas, ensues. How will this end? Elsewhere, Li grows suspicious of Luna’s absences. Will she decide to track her down?

Thursday, September 4, 2025

When Eric urges Ridge not to base his future on Thomas or Steffy, insisting Brooke is the woman he truly wants, how will Ridge respond? Taylor insists that she and Ridge set their wedding date quickly. But will Ridge relent?

Friday, September 5, 2025

The final episode of the week features Ridge being conflicted and haunted by his father Eric’s words. And then last but definitely not the least, Eric remains skeptical when he and his grandson Thomas have a conversation about his parents and Brooke. Who will come out on top in this debate?

