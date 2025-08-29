The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Will going over to Sheila, desperate to put together his memories. He felt guilty about getting intimate with a woman he thought was his girlfriend Electra but turned out to be someone else. His memory is quite hazy as Luna spiked his drinks.

The drama, the guilt, the conflict and the planning is about to get real as more love triangles take root in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 29, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: August 29, 2025

The final episode of the week features Liam being determined to reunite his family. He told Hope that the last few weeks gave him a new sense of what he wants and then he confesses he wants to reunite with her. Liam wants to see their family and dreams of a life with him, Hope and their daughter.

He isn’t giving up on her and the life they can have with Beth. Despite the fact that Hope told him that she cannot break her engagement to Carter and Ivy expressed her own feelings for Liam, he is focussed on what he wants. He wants his former wife and their daughter back with him again.

On the other hand, Carter is ready to elope with Hope. He is adamant and motivated about tying the knot as soon as possible. Carter is ever ready to elope with Hope to ensure that they get married without any obstacles in their way. He’s so sure of this that he is willing to tie the knot anytime.

Carter even convinced Ridge to be the best man, but it might not be too smart of him to rush into things. Especially with Hope being so conflicted. Carter has definitely been noticing how much time Liam and Hope have been spending together. Is that why he wants to make things official?

Is he worried Hope will discover that she still has feelings for Liam? After all, the two used to be husband and wife and have a deep history as well as a daughter together. What decision will Hope take? Will she finally realize that she does not have feelings for Carter? Will she call it off?

Or will things get messy and reach the altar? Or will Liam and Hope reunite long before that? Is Thomas going to shake things up on his return?

