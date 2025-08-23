The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Will trying to put the pieces together after being confused about what happened at his party the night before. Sheila and Li were upset with Luna for sneaking out but she did not reveal where she was and acted like nothing crucial happened.

From guilt and confessions to plans and reunions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around residents of Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, August 25, 2025

The first episode of the week features Will being very confused about the previous night. Will he be able to figure out what happened after his drink was spiked by Luna? Carter’s proposal to Hope is interrupted by Ridge. Is this going to deter him or only make him more determined to rush into it?

Will Ridge ask him to wait it out? Lastly, Bill helps Liam figure out what he wants. Is he ready for a fresh start now that the health drama is in the past?

Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Will struggles with guilt over a drunken night that he can’t remember. Is he going to confess to someone about it? Is he scared this might result in him losing Electra? Liam makes a heartfelt plea to Hope. What could this be about? On the other hand, Ridge and Carter make a pact. Is it about Hope?

Will Ridge ask Carter to reconsider rushing the wedding? Will Carter agree or will he later flip on his words? How will Hope react when she finds out?

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Hope confesses everything to Deacon. Is this about Liam’s health crisis? Is she sharing what Grace did? How will Deacon react to the drama that took place recently? Should Hope have confided in her father about this?

Thursday, August 28, 2025

When Will goes to Sheila, desperate to put together his memories, will he be able to figure things out? Or will Sheila connect the dots and realize that Luna snuck off to Will’s promotion party that night she went missing?

Friday, August 29, 2025

The final episode of the week features Liam being determined to reunite his family. This new lease at life might have shifted his priorities But for how long will this happen? Carter is ready to elope with Hope. But is he being selfish? How will Hope react to Carter trying to force the wedding so soon?

