The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna playing Will against Electra after remaining undetected at his promotion party. On the other hand, Li let Sheila know that Luna had given them the slip and had sneaked out of her makeshift hospital and nobody knows where she is.

The drama is about to get messy as alcohol, masks and confusion concoct a dangerous potion in the coming episodes. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 20, 2205, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: August 20, 2025

The episode on Wednesday sees Luna watching with malicious satisfaction as her plan unfolds. She is back and she is just as vicious as ever. After being saved by Li away from everyone, Luna is back to her tricks. She was shot during the skirmish after which Li lied to everyone that Luna was dead.

But she whisked her away and treated her until she recovered. Nobody knew about it until much later when Sheila stumbled upon them. And now Luna is back to her usual scheme of things. She has plans up her sleeve and they all revolve around Will, her continued and constant obsession.

She has done everything she can to seduce Will but he rejected her at every turn. He also made it clear that he is very happy with his girlfriend Electra. Luna is not one to take rejections and her psychotic behavior often comes to the surface in such cases. And this is happening once again.

Not long after coming back to her consciousness, Luna found out, thanks to Sheila, that Will is having a party at Deacon’s restaurant and that’s where she sneaked off to. She spiked Will’s drink and donned a wig, sunglasses and a mask to stay incognito. And now things are about to get too messy.

Is this how she is going to force Will to get intimate with her? Is Luna going to pretend to be Electra wearing a mask knowing that Will is drugged and will not realise? Is this going to lead to some major trouble? Especially for Will and Electra’s romance when the truth eventually comes out later?

Could there be an accidental pregnancy storyline involving Luna and Will in the works on the soap opera? How will Electra deal with this setback? How is Will going to grapple with this? Stay tuned to know more details about it.

