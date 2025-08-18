The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw the drama between Nick, Brooke and Ridge coming to a standstill after the ocean save. The group then came back home from Italy, leaving Ridge conflicted about his feelings. Taylor also questioned him about his moment with Brooke in Italy.

Liam and Hope kept getting closer while Bill found out the scam Grace had pulled to attain the one million dollars. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 18, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: August 18, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Luna playing Will against Electra, having gone undetected at Will’s promotion party. Katie asked Deacon if a massive party could be hosted at Il Giardino to celebrate the promotion of her son, Will Spencer, at Forrester Creations. Deacon agreed, and the party was set up.

He told Will that what happens at the restaurant stays here. Sheila found out about the party, and Luna found out through her. Now she has some messy ideas she wants to try. It is no secret that Luna has been obsessed with Will since she first saw him. She was even unconscious a week back.

But that won’t stop her from going all out to attain Will. She is taking this second chance with full hands and going full steam ahead, learning nothing from the mistakes she made. She sneaks out of the makeshift hospital and arrives at Il Giardino, donning a wig and sunglasses to keep her cover.

And now she is going to go crazy as she tries to keep Will apart from his girlfriend, Electra, and get intimate with him. What new manipulative tricks are up her sleeve this time around? On the other hand, Li lets Sheila know that Luna has given them the slip. It’s not even surprising, though, is it?

Sheila told Luna about the party being hosted for Will, and it was obvious that Luna would make some moves now that she had some intel. So when Li went over to check on Luna, she was missing. And now they are wondering where she went after sneaking out. Sheila is to blame for giving her information.

Will they be able to track her down, or is this going to end up being a big mess once again? Wherever Luna goes, major drama always happens.

