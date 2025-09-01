Since its July 11, 2025, premiere, Dexter: Resurrection has earned widespread acclaim, with many calling it one of TV’s greatest comebacks. The season has made history by scoring above 9.0 on IMDb for five or more consecutive episodes. Its penultimate chapter, Touched by an Angel, is now the highest-rated in the franchise with a near-perfect 9.8 score on IMDb, matching the iconic Dexter Season 4 finale (The Trinity Killer season).

Now, let’s stack up Episode 9 of Michael C. Hall’s gripping serial-killer drama against one of television’s most iconic series — Bryan Cranston-led Breaking Bad. Did any episode of Breaking Bad ever reach the same heights as Dexter: Resurrection’s penultimate chapter? Keep reading to find out.

The nine episodes of #DexterResurrection rival each other in intensity, suspense, and brilliance .we are witnessing a truly historic season unfold. pic.twitter.com/IByWupYtqv — Fahad 🐦‍🔥 (@Fivhd9) August 29, 2025

Dexter: Resurrection vs. Breaking Bad – Whose Highest-Rated Episode Wins On IMDb?

Across its glorious five-season run, Breaking Bad delivered multiple episodes with IMDb ratings above 9.0. The standout is Season 5, Episode 14 (Ozymandias), which holds a flawless 10/10 score on IMDb, followed closely by the series finale at 9.9. In comparison, Dexter: Resurrection’s highest-rated episode so far is Episode 9, which sits at an impressive 9.8/10. With the finale still ahead, the question remains: can Dexter: Resurrection match Breaking Bad’s perfect score? The verdict will be out in just a few days.

Ozymandias

Breaking Bad season 5 episode 14 pic.twitter.com/t66Z71lyxq — Female George Costanza (@mariaaviews) August 18, 2025

Dexter: Resurrection – Story & Cast

The parent series follows a highly skilled blood spatter analyst, Dexter Morgan (played by Michael C. Hall), who moonlights as a vigilante serial killer guided by his father’s moral code. Its sequel, Dexter: New Blood, is set ten years after the Season 8 finale and revolves around the relationship between Dexter and his estranged son, Harrison (played by Jack Alcott).

Dexter: Resurrection picks up just weeks after New Blood. Dexter awakens from a coma, only to find out that his son, Harrison, has already left. He travels to New York City to find his son, but on their trail is Dexter’s former colleague Angel Batista (played by David Zayas) and a determined NYPD officer. The season also features Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, James Remar, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, and Kadia Saraf in key supporting roles.

For more such stories, check out TV updates

Must Read: Netflix’s Unknown Number: Who Was Behind Lauryn Licari’s Cyberbullying? Find Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News