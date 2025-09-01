The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Will waking up from his confusing party and not being able to recall anything that happened. His hazy memory caused him confusion but it turned into guilt when he realized that it wasn’t Electra who got intimate with him during that fog-drunk night.

The lies, the secrets, the plotting and the drama is about to escalate as the storylines inch forward on the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 1, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Port Charles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: September 1, 2025

The first episode of the week features Will and Electra expressing their love and deciding that tonight is the moment they’ve been waiting for. The two have been falling for each other and now they are ready to confess their feelings for one another in a beautiful moment with candles and romance.

This is also the moment they had been waiting for to get intimate. After a long wait, Electra feels ready to take things to the next level. But they have a lot to worry about. Luna was the one who raped Will that night and forced herself on him acting as Electra under the mask and she is plotting further.

Is this going to test Electra and Will’s romance to the next level? When the truth comes out, how will she react? On the other hand, Sheila attempts to talk sense into Luna. She may be fond of her granddaughter but she does not agree with the psychotic things Luna keeps on doing time and again.

Sheila cannot keep protecting her when Luna is actively selfish and so self-destructive. How will she take Sheila’s advice? Will this chat be able to force some sense into Luna’s brain or is she too far gone to be redeemed? And lastly, the love triangle between Liam, Hope, and Carter heats up.

After Ivy tried to confess her feelings to Liam, it became clear to her that the only one he has feelings for is still Hope. And now she is sitting down with Hope and telling her that Liam really loves her and wants to get back with her. But Hope is engaged to Carter, making this a big love triangle.

This has made hope very conflicted. She does not want to break Carter’s heart but she cannot say she ever completely got over Liam. Elsewhere, Carter has also noticed how Hope and Liam have been spending too much time together. Is this going to make him really jealous and insecure soon?

