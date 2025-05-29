If you love stories about music, dreams, and emotional journeys, Glass Heart is the new Japanese drama you’ve got to watch! Based on Mio Wakagi’s popular novel, this musical romance follows Akane Saijo, a talented drummer who faces a big setback and finds a new path with a mysterious musician. Glass Heart will be available worldwide soon, and fans can’t wait!

Glass Heart: Release Date & Streaming Details

Netflix will release Glass Heart worldwide on July 31, 2025. The series will be available only on Netflix, so you’ll need a subscription to watch it. Once it’s out, you can watch all episodes on any device that supports Netflix anytime, anywhere.

Glass Heart will be a perfect pick if you enjoy heartfelt stories with great music and band drama. So get ready to stream this exciting new drama and enjoy the emotional ride.

Glass Heart: Story & Cast

Glass Heart centers on Akane Saijo (played by Yu Miyazaki), a promising drummer who gets kicked out of her band just before their big debut. Feeling lost, she meets Naoki Fujitani (Takeru Satoh), a talented and mysterious musician forming a new band called TENBLANK. He invites Akane to join him, along with Sho Takaoka (Keita Machida), a guitarist, and Kazushi Sakamoto (Jun Shison), a pianist.

As TENBLANK gains popularity, they face challenges like rival bands, including OVER CHROME, led by the confident Toya Shinzaki (Masaki Suda). The drama shows the strong bond and tension between Akane and Naoki, mixed with powerful music and emotional moments.

Directed by Kakimoto Kensaku and Goto Kotaro, with a screenplay by Tomoko Akutsu and Okada Mari, Glass Heart features amazing live music scenes filmed with thousands of extras. The soundtrack includes Crystalline Echo, sung by Takeru Satoh and written by Yojiro Noda from RADWIMPS, adding to the drama’s charm.

Check out the teaser of Glass Heart below:

