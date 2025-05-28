If you enjoy true crime stories that are hard to believe, The Mortician is a new docu-series that will grab your attention. It tells the disturbing real-life story of a funeral home scandal that shocked the United States in the 1980s. The OTT giant behind the show has announced that it will soon start streaming on its platform. This three-part documentary takes a deep dive into one of the most shocking cases in the American funeral industry, led by the controversial figure David Sconce.

When & Where To Watch The Mortician

The Mortician will premiere on Crave in the US and Canada on Sunday, June 1, at 9 PM ET. New episodes will be released every Sunday until June 15. In India, viewers can watch the series on JioHotstar starting June 2 (via India Times). With shocking details and emotional moments, The Mortician is a must-watch for fans of real-life crime stories and investigative documentaries.

What Is The Mortician About?

Directed by Joshua Rofé, known for Sasquatch and Lorena, The Mortician tells the dark story of the Lamb Funeral Home in Pasadena. Once a trusted name in the community, things changed when David Sconce, the son of the owners, took over in the 1980s.

Sconce was focused on profits and was willing to cross every line. From illegal mass cremations to tampering with human remains, his actions shocked even those familiar with crime cases. There were also rumors of violence toward business rivals. The documentary includes an exclusive interview with Sconce himself, now out of prison, where he shares his version of the events.

Here’s What Each Episode Covers:

Episode 1 (June 1): The story begins with Sconce taking control of the family business. His aggressive tactics raise eyebrows, especially when a young rival funeral director suddenly dies of a heart attack.

Episode 2 (June 8): A fire at the crematorium doesn’t stop Sconce. As the investigation continues, more shocking evidence is discovered.

Episode 3 (June 15): Legal action follows. While Sconce avoids a murder conviction, he and his family face charges of fraud. More than 20,000 families were affected, and the case led to stricter laws in California.

Interviews with Sconce’s ex-wife, mortuary professionals, journalists, and the families of victims make this docuseries both powerful and heartbreaking.

The Mortician Trailer

