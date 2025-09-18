The previous episode of General Hospital saw Jason delivering some really somber news about Monica’s death. On the other hand, Chase and Dante compared notes while Cody was taken aback. Meanwhile, Britt had quite a scratchy encounter. And then lastly, Kai made a whole alarming realization.

The drama, the sorrow, the heartbreaks, the plotting, and the manipulation are elevating over time on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 18, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: September 18, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Britt swallowing her pride. She is back in town, but she has no money, no job, and even no place to stay. Britt is trying to navigate life again and thanks to Jason, she has a place to stay. And she is eying her job back at the hospital but it’s not going to be so easy after all.

People aren’t going to accept her back into their lives or at the hospital. Is this why she has to keep her pride aside and pitch her case to get her life back on track? On the other hand, Gio asks Sonny for a favor. What is this about, and could it be related to Emma? How will Sonny react to it?

Meanwhile, Tracy and Jason share a moment of connection. Death has a way of bringing people together, and that is exactly what happened. Jason went to deliver Tracy’s news to Monica, but she was already dead. Hurt and heartbroken, Jason returns home and reveals the same to Tracy.

She is not able to believe that Monica is gone and asks if this is a mistake. But the truth is hard and cold. Tracy will have to accept that Monica is dead and the mourning will lead to a beautiful moment of grieving between Tracy and Jason. Will this help share the pain they are feeling due to the loss?

Elsewhere, Charlotte confides in Lulu. What is she willing to share with her mother now? And how will Lulu react to her daughter’s confession? Will she be supportive or overreact? And then lastly, Molly keeps a secret, and it’s about Cody. She tells him that his secret is actually very safe with her.

What exactly is the secret, and will this bring them closer together? Will this ignite their romance even further? Stay tuned to know even more details.

