The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Will and Electra grappling with the revelation that Luna is actually pregnant. On the other hand, Sheila worried that her marriage to Deacon was falling apart. Lastly, Taylor and Deacon shared a brief moment as he sought guidance.

The drama, friction, misunderstandings, trickery, and plotting will get serious in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 30, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: September 30, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Beth practicing a father-daughter dance with Liam. A few months ago, Liam thought he was suffering from a brain tumor and would die. But thankfully, that was a false alarm due to Grace’s hoax. And now Liam has the chance to share moments with his daughter.

Beth is happy to be spending time with her father, and the two are elated to practice their father-daughter dance together. She is hopeful that her mother and father will reunite. Liam has made it clear that he wants Hope back, but she is still struggling due to her current engagement to Carter.

Speaking of her, Hope is actually torn between her love for Liam and her commitment to Carter. She is engaged to the latter, but her heart still beats for the former. This has caused her a lot of trouble, especially with Liam making it clear that he really wants to win Hope back and unite their family.

Carter is excited to get married to Hope and start their life together. But it seems like Hope’s torn feelings will lead to a wrench in his plans. How will Hope deal with the second thoughts she has been facing? Is she going to go ahead with Carter or break things off and get back with Liam again?

How will Carter react if Hope leaves him before the wedding happens? And lastly, Eric and Ridge visit the Forrester showroom with Brooke, Carter, and Daphne. What exactly is this about? Is something new in the works? Is a brand new era of the fashion house about to begin quite soon? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more!

