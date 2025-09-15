The previous week of The Bold and the Beautiful was quite dramatic and chaotic with breakups and quick weddings and shocking revelations and more. The fans were treated to some major drama over the last seven days and now the aftermath will take over to give the viewers key entertainment.

From furious moves and confrontations to violence and interventions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from this week on The Bold and the Beautiful whenever they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, September 15, 2025

The first episode of the week features Thomas angrily confronting Brooke. Why wouldn’t he? Considering his father Ridge broke off his engagement with Taylor and got married to Brooke instead. On the other hand, Will gives Bill and Katie shocking news. Is this about Luna still being alive?

Elsewhere, Luna confides in Remy. Is this about being alive? About how she raped Will? Or about Li and Sheila being her caretakers right now?

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Up next, Ridge holds Thomas down and away from Brooke — his agony is apparent. Has Ridge truly ruined things with his kids because of Brooke? Meanwhile, Li becomes livid by Luna’s deception, enough to do her physical harm. She was shocked to find out how she raped Will that night.

And thus, in true Li fashion she tried to choke Luna’s life out, calling her evil and disgusting. On the other hand, Remy and Deke are confused by Luna’s request. What exactly has she asked them to do now? And will they agree?

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

In the next episode, Will and Bill intervene on behalf of Luna. Is this their attempt to stop Li from choking the life out of Luna? What will this lead to?

Thursday, September 18, 2025

Then there’s Luna who makes her play in front of the Forresters and Logans. What new drama is she spewing? Will she fake a pregnancy?

Friday, September 19, 2025

And the final episode of the week features Will being consumed with guilt while Electra creates a special night, including a gift for Will. Is he going to tell her the truth about what happened that night? And how it was Luna who raped him pretendinf to be Electra? How exactly will she respond to this?

