The Witcher is back and there’s a lot more in store for the fans including a big change that may take some time getting used to. As previously known, the third season was the last time Henry Cavill played the role of Geralt of Rivia. For season four and five, Liam Hemsworth has taken over the role.

With the fourth season coming up next month, there’s a lot to take in and the first look has already shown the new Geralt back to his role of hunting demons and spirits. Here’s what we know about the upcoming editions including when it airs on Netflix and what to expect from the new season.

The Witcher Season 4: Premiere Date

Season 4 of The Witcher premieres on October 30, 2025, on Netflix and will see Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri resume their journeys after the incidents of the third season. Liam plays Geralt now while Anya Chalotra and Freya Allen are back to portray Yennefer of Vengerberg and Cirilla of Cintra.

For Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer, the war never ends. THE WITCHER S4 arrives on Netflix 30 October. pic.twitter.com/T8bdqYYQtT — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 14, 2025

The Witcher Season 4: What To Expect

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner of the series, revealed that she is “thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books” to a “satisfying conclusion” where the “family of characters” are pushed “to their absolute limit” prior the adventure concluding and the journeys reaching a standstill.

She told Tudum, “One of the things we always say is that it wouldn’t be The Witcher if everything ended happily. This is the beginning of a two-season journey for our family to finally reunite and be together — hopefully forever.” Lauren teased that the fans of the show and the books will be surprised.

Torn apart by a war-ravaged Continent, the fight continues for Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer to survive and reunite again. The Witcher Season 4 returns to Netflix 30th October. pic.twitter.com/QPsGJSujZW — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 14, 2025

She hopes they are “willing to accept that things look different, and know that the core of what you love is still there.” The story looks different but it’s “bigger and better than ever” the creator of the fantasy drama series stated.

According to the synopsis, “After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies.” It further continues, “As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they encounter unexpected allies eager to join the journey.”

The description concludes, “And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.” Seasons four and five were filmed back to back by the cast and crew. There’s a lot to look forward to, if you are a fan of Andrzej’s books, The Witcher games or the show.

