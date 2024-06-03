8 Shows Similar To Netflix's Eric That You Should Watch

Eric, the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring psychological thriller series on Netflix, has received rave reviews for its heart-touching plot, complex characters, and advanced take on the missing-person genre.

Eric beautifully portrays grief, loss, the parent-child bond, and mental health struggles through the story of Vincent, who finds solace in a puppet when his son goes missing. We just can’t get enough of the show, and if you, too, can’t, here are 8 shows with similar storylines and themes to Netflix’s Eric that you need to check out.

8. Castle Rock (2018–2019)

Based on Stephen King’s stories, Castle Rock is a psychological horror series set in the fictional town of the same name. The show follows attorney Henry Deaver, who returns to his hometown after the body of a mysterious young man is found at Shawshank State Penitentiary. As Henry investigates the case, he uncovers the town’s shady secrets and their links to his past. Like Eric, Castle Rock also has a dark and eerie atmosphere in the background of an investigation. The two shows blur the lines between reality and imagination through supernatural or fantastical elements.

7. Stay Close (2021)

Stay Close is a mystery series based on Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name that follows three seemingly normal people who hide dark secrets: Megan, Ray, and Broome. Megan is a mom, Ray was a photographer but now has a boring job, and Broome is a detective obsessed with a missing person’s case. When Megan’s old friend Lorraine reveals a shocking secret, their lives are chaotic, risking everything they hold dear. Akin to Eric, Stay Close also showcases changing family dynamics due to a disappearance. Both shows delve into the personal transformation and redemption of characters.

6. The Killing (2011–2014)

AMC’s crime drama The Killing centers on the murder investigation of teenager Rosie Larsen in Seattle. It follows the struggles of detectives Sarah Linden and Stephen Holder, along with the Larsen family, and the political fallout arising from the case. Each episode uncovers new clues and suspects, solving the mystery piece by piece. Like Eric, The Killing also showcases grief and loss against the backdrop of an investigation and explores dark themes as the characters confront their demons.

5. Hannibal (2013–2015)

Inspired by the characters of Thomas Harris’ Hannibal Lecter novel series, Hannibal is an NBC show that follows the talented FBI profiler Will Graham, who struggles with mental health issues. His boss, Jack Crawford, teams him up with Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a smart psychiatrist, to help him out. However, Will does not know that Lecter is a dangerous cannibal who plays mind games with Will and the FBI. Lecter pushes Will to the edge as their strange relationship grows, making it hard to tell who is the hunter and who is being hunted, forcing Will to face his own darkness. Both Eric and Hannibal delve into the psychological depth of the protagonists and showcase them teaming up with a ‘monster,’ though in different forms.

4. The Outsider (2020)

Another Stephen King adaptation on the list, the miniseries The Outsider, tells the story of the investigation of the brutal murder of a young boy. But as the troubled detective Ralph Anderson carries on with the case, he finds a supernatural angle that makes him question his beliefs. Both Eric and The Outsider incorporate surreal elements in their narratives featuring the investigation of a mystery. These shows also examine the characters’ past traumas and horrors as they progress in their respective cases.

3. Top of the Lake (2013–2017)

In this mystery drama series, a 12-year-old pregnant girl, Tui, disappears in a remote New Zealand town. Detective Robin Griffin heads the case investigation while dealing with her past traumas and struggles. As she also faces tensions with the missing girl’s father, Matt, a local drug lord, and GJ, a women’s camp leader, Robin is forced to face her past and embark on a journey of self-discovery. With their similar dark tones, Top of the Lake and Eric exhibit the troubled psyche of the protagonists as they unfold secrets in an investigation.

2. Sharp Objects (2018)

Based on Gillian Flynn’s eponymous novel, Sharp Objects is an HBO miniseries that follows Camille Preaker, a troubled crime reporter battling alcoholism and a history of self-harm, who returns to her hometown, Wind Gap, Missouri, to investigate the murders of two girls. There, she encounters her mother, who is overtly critical of her. Camille grapples with personal demons while uncovering dark secrets in the community. Sharp Objects explores the subject of trauma while an investigation goes on, similar to Eric’s premise. Complicated family dynamics are also central to the plot of both shows.

1. The Missing (2014-2016)

The Missing is an anthology series, with its debut season focussing on a father’s relentless pursuit to find his missing son, just like the premise of Eric. The show follows Tony, devastated by his son’s disappearance during a family vacation in France. Obsessed with finding him, Tony’s search strains his marriage and family life. Meanwhile, Julien, the retired detective who launched the initial investigation, also believes that the child could be alive. Apart from the central plot similarities, Eric and The Missing are emotionally intense dramas that feature a quest for truth and closure.

