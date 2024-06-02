Apple TV+ has been on a roll in recent times with mind blowing thrillers and sci-fi shows coming out one after the other. However, the network is also releasing interesting shows in other genres as well. One such upcoming show is Land of Women, a dramedy starring Eva Longoria as the central character. The show got its release date recently and here is everything we know about the show so far.

Land of Women: Plot

The series is based on La tierra de las mujeres, a best selling novel by Sandra Barneda. It is shot in both Spanish and English. The story follows a woman named Gala, played by Eva Longoria, who has to flee her New York home with her mother and her daughter after Gala’s husband implicates the family in a financial soup. The trio escapes to a beautiful town in northern Spain. However, this town has its own significance as this is the town that Gala’s mother had left 50 years earlier and had vowed never to come back again. The women hope to hide their identity and start fresh, but soon gossip starts in that small town, and their dreams of having a peaceful and new life are shattered.

Cast and Crew:

Besides having Eva as Gala, the show also features Carmen Maura as Gala’s mother, Julia, and Victoria Bazua as Gala’s daughter, Kate. Other cast members include Santiago Cabrera, Gloria Munoz, and Amaury Nolasco. The director of the series is Carlos Sedes, while the series creators are Ramón Campos, Paula Fernandez, and Gema R. Neira.

Release Date:

Apple TV+ Land of Women is all set to release on 26th June 2024. Following their general tradition, the first two episodes of the show will be released together, with the later episodes airing weekly.

