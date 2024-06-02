Yellowstone Sequel: These Three Stars from the Original Show to be a Part of the Spin-Off

After multiple prequels and spin-offs, Paramount’s acclaimed neo-Western drama Yellowstone is coming up with a sequel as well. The upcoming series will be a follow-up to the original show, which is going to conclude this year with its final season.

As the show will continue the saga of the Dutton family, reports suggest that three cast members from the original series will be returning in the sequel. Additionally, two big names from the industry are rumored to be joining the show as the leads.

Three Yellowstone Stars to Reprise Their Roles in Sequel Series

As per reports, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes will be reprising their roles as Rip Wheeler, Beth Dutton, and Kayce Dutton, respectively. The actors are rumored to have charged a bomb for returning to the franchise, as Hauser and Reilly were earlier reported to be demanding $1.25 million per episode from Yellowstone producers.

Meanwhile, it is almost confirmed that Kevin Costner will not be reprising his role as John Dutton III, as the actor controversially exited Yellowstone in season 5. The baton for the lead roles in the sequel is expected to be passed down to Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey and Golden Globe-winning actress Michelle Pfeiffer. However, confirmation of their involvement in the series is awaited.

In an interview in April, Hauser hinted that the makers had some ideas to continue his and Reilly’s characters after Yellowstone’s conclusion. “I know there are some exciting ideas on the horizon involving Taylor [series co-creator], Kelly Reilly, myself, and some of the other cast members. I’m eager to see where he goes creatively with that. But for now, it’s all about finishing strong and doing our best,” the actor said at the time.

Yellowstone Sequel Continues the Duttons’ Story

The series is tentatively titled ‘2024’ and will be a continuation of the Dutton family’s ranch drama. “The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world,” the official logline of the series reads.

Meanwhile, Yellowstone is coming to an end this year after five seasons. The final season was split into two parts, with the first eight episodes airing in 2022. The second part, featuring six episodes, is currently in production after being delayed due to the WGA strike last year. The final batch of episodes will premiere on Paramount Network on November 10, 2024.

