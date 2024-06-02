Apple TV has been churning out one good show after the other and the latest addition to their list is Presumed Innocent, a mini-series of eight episodes helmed by Jake Gyllenhaal. The trailer of the show dropped a few days ago and here is everything you need to know about this upcoming thriller.

What is Presumed Innocent Based on?

The show is based on Scott Turow’s novel by the same name. Published in 1987, Turow’s novel had previously been adapted into a film as well. In the 1990 film of the same name, Rusty’s character was played by Harrison Ford.

Cast and Crew:

Presumed Innocent is a limited series and the showrunner is The Lincoln Lawyer and L.A. Law fame David E. Kelley with J.J. Abrams as the executive producer. It was in 2022 that the show was ordered and it’s finally going to premiere in 2024. The cast includes Ruth Negga as Barbara Sabich, Rusty’s wife; Peter Sarsgaard as Tommy Molto, the chief prosecutor and Renate Reinsve as Carolyn Polhemus. Other cast members include Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, O-T Fagbenle, and Matthew Alan.

Presumed Innocent: Trailer

The trailer of Presumed Innocent appears quite intense with Jake Gyllenhaal’s character, Rusty Sabich, continuously screaming, “I did not kill her.” All through the trailer, we are given glimpses of other characters, including Rusty’s wife, his colleagues, his children, the woman he is suspected of killing and in the background the line “I did not kill her” keeps echoing. What can be understood from the trailer is that Rusty used to work with a woman named Carolyn Polhemus, with whom he had an affair and is now being interrogated regarding her murder.

Premier Date

Presumed Innocent will premiere on June 12, 2024, on Apple TV+. Based on recent trends, one or two episodes of the show will be dropped together, and then a weekly release will follow. However, there is no concrete information regarding that yet.

