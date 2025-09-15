The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ridge breaking his engagement with Taylor and getting married to Brooke right in the office at Forrester Creations. Will finally found out that Luna is alive and not dead like everyone thought. He also realized Luna is the one who r*ped him.

The drama, friction and tension is about to get even more serious in the coming few episodes of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 25, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: September 15, 2025

The first episode of the week features Thomas angrily confronting Brooke. Why wouldn’t he? Despite warning his father Ridge and making it clear to Brooke that she is not to interfere between his parents again, things turned from bad to whose. Ridge broke off the engagement with Taylor soon after.

Not only did he break his mother’s heart again, he also left her hanging and went over to get married to Brooke. Thomas is appalled at what happened and is making sure to call Ridge and Brooke out for this mess. And this is when he’ll find out that the two not only got back together but are married.

Thomas might just go berserk once he finds out his father is a two-timing hypocrite and how he told Taylor he cannot marry her after which he tied the knot with Brooke. How will this confrontation go? Will Ridge answer the questions Thomas has? Will she defend himself despite what he did?

On the other hand, Will gives Bill and Katie shocking news. He just told his parents that Luna is alive and that Li was the one treating her away from everyone’s eyes. This isn’t even the first time Li pulled something like this. She did the same with Finn last time, when everyone thought he was dead.

And to add to the shocking news tier, Will also reveals that Luna is the one who r*ped him that night, pretending to be Electra. Bill and Katie are bound to be shocked and flabbergasted by this new stream of information. How will they deal with this new mess? Will they reprimand Li and Luna?

Lastly, Luna confides in Remy. Is she sharing what she did and how she survived? Or is this about her situation with Will right now? To find out, keep watching The Bold and the Beautiful.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Phyllis & Michael Call A Truce While Cane Shares His Agenda With Amanda

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News