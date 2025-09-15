The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Cane ruining Sally and Billy’s launch party, Jack confronting Billy about his plans, Audra and Holden with their usual taints and threats. Victor made moves and fixed things between him and Michael. And Lily and Cane came even closer.

The drama, the ambition, the danger and the action will only increase in tempo in the coming few weeks on the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 15, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: September 15, 2025

The first episode of the week features Devon encouraging Lily to make a fresh start. Lily has had a long her plate recently. Her former husband came back into her life and their history is too serious for her to ignore. Devon knows what his sister is going through and wants to lend a supportive ear.

He advises her to start afresh and let go of past traumas and issues. Will this cause Lily to take some big steps? Will she leave Cane in the past or will she leave their differences in the past and give him another chance? What will this mean for their romance and the two kids they still share?

On the other hand, Phyllis and Michael call a truce. The two may have had fights, especially after he defended someone she was not on good terms with. Phyllis is not someone who actively lets things go. She holds onto grudges so it’s not going to be easy to go back to their previous friendship.

But at least it’s a start that they are willing to talk. Especially now that they are both working with Cane. Will Phyllis hold onto the olive branch he is extending her way? Or will she remain salty? Is this the beginning of their new, healed bond? And then lastly, Cane shares his agenda with Amanda.

Even though his focus has been Lily and trying to woo her back so she would give him another chance, he is still continuously plotting and making moves. Cane has a new agenda and he is sharing it with Amanda. The two have had a long working equation and he has trusted her for a long time.

Is he recruiting her for another task? Is this somehow related to Lily? Is she willing to be the one to give her intel on Lily’s feelings? Is Cane’s hope not based on delusion? Does Lily still harbor feelings for him? Stay tuned.

