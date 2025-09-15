Emmys 2025: One of the biggest award nights in the world of television and series just took place, and yes, we are speaking of the 77th Emmy Awards. History was made last night as the Adolescence star Owen Cooper became the youngest male actor to win a Primetime Emmy. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Check out the five highlights from the 77th Emmy Awards ceremony.

Tramell Tillman Makes History

Tramell Tillman won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal in Severance, becoming the first Black man ever to win in this category. He gave a very moving speech upon receiving the award.

Tramell Tillman accepts his first-ever Emmy win. “My first acting coach was tough, but all great mothers are” See the full winners list: https://t.co/bunHQVwB8b pic.twitter.com/PcJovpxQfl — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 15, 2025

Adolescence star Owen Cooper becomes the youngest Emmy winner!

Adolescence star Owen Cooper won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. He is the youngest male actor to win an award at the 77th Emmy Awards 2025. Cooper is set to appear as young Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights.

Owen Cooper delivers an acceptance speech as he becomes the youngest male actor to win an Emmy at 15 years old. See the full winners list: https://t.co/bunHQVwB8b pic.twitter.com/vsVQeWGMPQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 15, 2025

Noah Wyle’s Tribute to Health-Care Workers

Noah Wyle stars as Dr. Michael Robby Robinavitch, an ER doctor in The Pitt, which earned the Emmy for Best Drama Series. Wyle won the 2025 Emmy Award for Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He dedicated the award to health-care workers, acknowledging their service and sacrifices. He reportedly won the Emmy after seven nods.

Noah Wyle thanking all medical workers during his Emmys speech for Lead Actor in The Pitt…king "And mostly, to anybody who's going on shift tonight or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job. This is for you." pic.twitter.com/m3XI6xHl4G — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 15, 2025

Hannah Einbinder’s Politically Charged Speech

After multiple nominations, Hannah Einbinder scored her first Emmy win, taking home Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks. She ended her acceptance speech with a pointed political remark—“Go Birds, f*ck ICE and free Palestine”—muted on the CBS telecast but fully audible to the live audience. After her name was announced as the winner, her expression also went viral on the social media platform X.

I'm obsessed with Hannah Einbinder's reaction to her first Emmy win ever pic.twitter.com/UUlwGUPI89 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 15, 2025

Hannah Einbinder winning her first #Emmy for 'Hacks' is so punk rock. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/fEu51Z3wUN — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 15, 2025

Hannah Einbinder on saying “Free Palestine” during her #Emmys acceptance speech: “It is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel. Our religion and our culture is such an important and long-standing institution that is really separate to this… pic.twitter.com/Mg0LNBfkCn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 15, 2025

Stephen Colbert’s win months after CBS axed The Late Show

Stephen Colbert‘s The Late Show won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Seyear. The audience went crazy after his win, and when Stephen went on the stage to receive the award, he thanked the network despite them cancelling the show. He said, “I want to thank CBS for giving us the privilege of being part of the late-night tradition, which I hope lasts long after this show.”

Stephen Colbert's Emmys speech was so good "I have never loved my country more desperately. Stay strong, be brave, and if the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor!" pic.twitter.com/uYTTCXZhS2 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 15, 2025

